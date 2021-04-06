Make your own household cleaners with these common ingredients

Green cleaning, natural cleaning, eco-friendly cleaning — they all mean the same thing — kicking toxic cleaners to the curb.
Cleaning products are necessary for maintaining attractive and healthy conditions in the home. But using green cleaning products can help to reduce the human health and environmental concerns that come along with cleaning, according to the EPA.
And if you make your own green cleaning products, they are not only better for the environment, they are cheaper too. Who doesn’t love that? Most DIY cleaners cost about one-fifth of store-bought products.
To make your own cleaners, stock up on these common ingredients:
• White vinegar
• Liquid castile soap
• Baking soda
• Hydrogen peroxide
• Essential oils
All-purpose cleaner
• 2 cups white distilled vinegar
• 2 cups water
• Optional: 20 to 30 (or more) drops essential oil
1. Mix ingredients and store in a spray bottle. Use on hard surfaces such as countertops, kitchen floors, windows and mirrors.
Tip: Warming solution in the microwave until barely hot will boost cleaning power for tough jobs. Microwave in glass container only.
Creamy soft scrub
• 2 cups baking soda
• 1⁄2 cup liquid castile soap
• 4 teaspoons vegetable glycerin (preservative)
• Optional: 5 or more drops essential oil
• Mix ingredients. Store in a sealed glass jar for up to two years.
Tip: For exceptionally tough jobs, spray with vinegar first — full strength or diluted. Let sit and follow with scrub.
Furniture polish
• 1⁄4 cup olive oil
• 1⁄4 cup white distilled vinegar
• Optional: 20 to 30 drops lemon essential oil or 2 teaspoons lemon juice
1. Combine ingredients and shake well before using.
2. Dip a clean, dry cloth into the polish and rub wood in the direction of grain. Use a soft brush to work polish into corners or tight places.
Tip: To remove water spots, rub well with a non-gel toothpaste and wipe away with soft cloth. To remove scratches, mix one part lemon juice and one part olive oil; rub with soft cloth.
All-purpose cleaner wipes
• 1 cup 3% hydrogen peroxide
• 1 cup white vinegar
• 1⁄2 cup lemon juice
• 8 drops tea tree essential oil
1. Mix together h6ydrogen peroxide, vinegar, lemon juice and tea tree oil. Soak paper towels in the mixture and store them in a plastic zip-top bag.
Homemade Shower Cleaner
• 10 ounces Original Blue Dawn dish detergent
• 2 1⁄4 cups white distilled vinegar
• 3 milliliters essential oil or essential oil blend, of choice (optional)
1. Combine the Dawn and vinegar in a 28-ounce spray bottle. If desired, add essential oils of your choice.
2. Shake to combine.
3. To use, spray cleaner onto shower walls and tub, as well as any other surfaces you want to clean. Cover the area fully, then allow the cleaner to set for 30 minutes.
4. Finally, wipe with a damp sponge then rinse clean.
What they are and what they’re good for
White vinegar: One of the most versatile, affordable and accessible products for killing germs, deodorizing, lifting carpet stains and cleaning coffee makers, chrome and countertops. It also cuts through stubborn grease and hard water stains.
Essential oils: Concentrated oils derived from plants. Tea tree and lavender oil have antiviral, antibacterial and antifungal qualities. Oils should not be taken internally. Some people can be highly sensitive to essential oils, with symptoms such as headaches, asthma exacerbation or other effects.
Baking soda: Neutralizes both acids and bases, eliminates odors rather than covering them up. Scrubs shiny materials without scratching.
Vegetable glycerin: A byproduct of palm and coconut oil production, used as a preservative. Available at health food and soap-making supply stores.
Liquid castile soap: This multitasking soap is made from plant-based oils. It’s natural, nontoxic, and biodegradable; it can be used in both beauty products and household cleaners. Just don’t combine castile soap with an acid, such as vinegar or lemon juice, as it will leave a film on what you are trying to clean.
Note: Label all natural cleaners and keep out of reach of children and pets. Although natural cleaners are nontoxic, they should not be ingested. Write the recipe on the container for easy refilling.
Sources: Women’s Voices for the Earth, World-Herald files, Green Neighborhood Council of the Green Omaha Coalition, today.com
