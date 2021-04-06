Make your own household cleaners with these common ingredients

Essential oils: Concentrated oils derived from plants. Tea tree and lavender oil have antiviral, antibacterial and antifungal qualities. Oils should not be taken internally. Some people can be highly sensitive to essential oils, with symptoms such as headaches, asthma exacerbation or other effects.

Baking soda: Neutralizes both acids and bases, eliminates odors rather than covering them up. Scrubs shiny materials without scratching.

Vegetable glycerin: A byproduct of palm and coconut oil production, used as a preservative. Available at health food and soap-making supply stores.

Liquid castile soap: This multitasking soap is made from plant-based oils. It’s natural, nontoxic, and biodegradable; it can be used in both beauty products and household cleaners. Just don’t combine castile soap with an acid, such as vinegar or lemon juice, as it will leave a film on what you are trying to clean.

Note: Label all natural cleaners and keep out of reach of children and pets. Although natural cleaners are nontoxic, they should not be ingested. Write the recipe on the container for easy refilling.

Sources: Women’s Voices for the Earth, World-Herald files, Green Neighborhood Council of the Green Omaha Coalition, today.com

