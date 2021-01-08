Making a few changes at home can help save endangered species far away

The plastic bag floats across the grass, dipping and swirling in the wind.

It skips across Omaha onto Cheryl Morris’ hay field in Iowa, where it finally descends into a creek. Which flows into a river and then an ocean.

That single-use plastic bag might not seem like a threat to animals facing extinction across the globe, but it and the millions of others like it are, says Morris, a conservation expert at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.

“What we do here impacts other larger habitats and landscapes,’’ she says.

Species all over the globe are facing threats from climate change and worsening environmental conditions and an ever-growing human population.

Even here in Nebraska, far away from polar bears, lions and elephants, Morris says, we have a role to play in saving them by reducing our impact on the environment.

Instead of feeling hopeless when we read about how decreasing ice threatens polar bears in the arctic or losses in habitat harm lions in Africa, small steps can make a difference.

“We can do things right at home,’’ Morris says. “Recycling. Composting. Reducing the use of single-use plastics and paying attention to what we buy.’’