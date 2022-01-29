 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Making your own baby food isn't as daunting as it seems. Here are three recipes to try.
0 Comments

Making your own baby food isn't as daunting as it seems. Here are three recipes to try.

  • 0

Making your own baby food is easy and worthwhile. It saves money, tastes better and you know exactly what you are feeding your little one.

Blueberry

Blueberries can be introduced early in the weaning process because they’re unlikely to cause an allergic reaction. Packed with vitamins and antioxidants, these sweet little berries are perfect for your baby.

Here's what you'll need:

• 1 cup blueberries (fresh or frozen)

• 1/2 cup filtered water

Here's what you'll do:

Add water to a pan and bring to boil. Add blueberries and reduce heat. Simmer for 15 minutes or until blueberries are soft and tender (frozen blueberries may take longer to cook). Using a slotted spoon, transfer berries to blender. Set aside cooking liquid.

Purée to your baby’s favorite consistency, adding the cooking liquid you set aside to thin, if needed. Serve immediately or refrigerate for up to three days. Add excess to an ice cube tray and freeze for up to 3 months.

Note: To thicken the purée, slowly add baby cereal while blending.

(Source: Parent.guide)

Apple

Here's what you'll need: 

• 4 medium apples, peeled, cored and cut into chunks. (Gala, Honeycrisp or another sweet-eating variety)

• Water

Here's what you'll do: 

In a medium saucepan, bring two inches of water to a simmer. Place a steamer basket over the water. Add the apple chunks. Cover and steam until tender, about 12 to 15 minutes. Let the chunks cool slightly.

Transfer the apples to a food processor or blender. Purée to desired consistency, adding water if needed.

(Source: “Real Baby Food” by Jenna Helwig)

Carrot

Here's what you'll need:

• Organic carrots, firm with smooth exterior and rich orange color

• Water

Here's what you'll do:

Rinse carrot in cold water and peel with a vegetable peeler. Remove greens. Dice into small pieces.

Bring water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Reduce heat (until bubbles are soft) and cook carrot until tender (about 10 to 15 minutes). Drain water and rinse carrot in cold water for three minutes to stop the cooking process.

Purée cooked carrot in a food processor or blender until smooth. Add water as needed to reach desired consistency. Once your baby is ready for finger foods — typically around 10 months — you can serve a carrot that’s been cooked and cut into tiny pieces.

Cool carrot purée and refrigerate leftovers in BPA-free containers for up to three days or freeze leftovers for up to three months. Thaw overnight in refrigerator.

Note: Carrots are versatile; after your baby has mastered single-vegetable purées, you can mix carrots with a variety of fruits, other veggies and meats. Try mixing carrot purée with broccoli, green beans, applesauce, peaches, butternut squash, zucchini, sweet potatoes, russet potatoes, brown rice, lentils, beef or chicken

(Source: Parents.com)

How to freeze baby food

Save time by making a large batch of baby food and freezing some for later. Drop 2-tablespoon portions into the wells of silicone ice cube trays. Let the baby food freeze, pop the cubes out and store in an airtight container or zip-lock bag in the freezer for up to three months.

To thaw, simply place frozen cubes in the microwave on high for about 60 seconds. Stir and test the temperature to be sure it isn’t too warm for baby before feeding.

(Source: Parents.com)

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

It's never too late to train your dog, experts say

Omaha World-Herald: Momaha

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting kids
Momaha

How the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting kids

A common misconception is that kids aren't affected much by COVID-19, and if they were to get sick, their symptoms would be mild. However, the pandemic is affecting children in many ways, physically and mentally. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert