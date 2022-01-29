Making your own baby food isn't as daunting as it seems. Here are three recipes to try.

Purée cooked carrot in a food processor or blender until smooth. Add water as needed to reach desired consistency. Once your baby is ready for finger foods — typically around 10 months — you can serve a carrot that’s been cooked and cut into tiny pieces.

Cool carrot purée and refrigerate leftovers in BPA-free containers for up to three days or freeze leftovers for up to three months. Thaw overnight in refrigerator.

Note: Carrots are versatile; after your baby has mastered single-vegetable purées, you can mix carrots with a variety of fruits, other veggies and meats. Try mixing carrot purée with broccoli, green beans, applesauce, peaches, butternut squash, zucchini, sweet potatoes, russet potatoes, brown rice, lentils, beef or chicken

How to freeze baby food

Save time by making a large batch of baby food and freezing some for later. Drop 2-tablespoon portions into the wells of silicone ice cube trays. Let the baby food freeze, pop the cubes out and store in an airtight container or zip-lock bag in the freezer for up to three months.