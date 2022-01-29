Making your own baby food isn't as daunting as it seems. Here are three recipes to try.

Making your own baby food is easy and worthwhile. It saves money, tastes better and you know exactly what you are feeding your little one.
Blueberry
Blueberries can be introduced early in the weaning process because they’re unlikely to cause an allergic reaction. Packed with vitamins and antioxidants, these sweet little berries are perfect for your baby.
Here's what you'll need:
• 1 cup blueberries (fresh or frozen)
• 1/2 cup filtered water
Here's what you'll do:
Add water to a pan and bring to boil. Add blueberries and reduce heat. Simmer for 15 minutes or until blueberries are soft and tender (frozen blueberries may take longer to cook). Using a slotted spoon, transfer berries to blender. Set aside cooking liquid.
Purée to your baby’s favorite consistency, adding the cooking liquid you set aside to thin, if needed. Serve immediately or refrigerate for up to three days. Add excess to an ice cube tray and freeze for up to 3 months.
Note: To thicken the purée, slowly add baby cereal while blending.
(Source: Parent.guide)
Apple
Here's what you'll need:
• 4 medium apples, peeled, cored and cut into chunks. (Gala, Honeycrisp or another sweet-eating variety)
• Water
Here's what you'll do:
In a medium saucepan, bring two inches of water to a simmer. Place a steamer basket over the water. Add the apple chunks. Cover and steam until tender, about 12 to 15 minutes. Let the chunks cool slightly.
Transfer the apples to a food processor or blender. Purée to desired consistency, adding water if needed.
(Source: “Real Baby Food” by Jenna Helwig)
Carrot
Here's what you'll need:
• Organic carrots, firm with smooth exterior and rich orange color
• Water
Here's what you'll do:
Rinse carrot in cold water and peel with a vegetable peeler. Remove greens. Dice into small pieces.
Bring water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Reduce heat (until bubbles are soft) and cook carrot until tender (about 10 to 15 minutes). Drain water and rinse carrot in cold water for three minutes to stop the cooking process.
Purée cooked carrot in a food processor or blender until smooth. Add water as needed to reach desired consistency. Once your baby is ready for finger foods — typically around 10 months — you can serve a carrot that’s been cooked and cut into tiny pieces.
Cool carrot purée and refrigerate leftovers in BPA-free containers for up to three days or freeze leftovers for up to three months. Thaw overnight in refrigerator.
Note: Carrots are versatile; after your baby has mastered single-vegetable purées, you can mix carrots with a variety of fruits, other veggies and meats. Try mixing carrot purée with broccoli, green beans, applesauce, peaches, butternut squash, zucchini, sweet potatoes, russet potatoes, brown rice, lentils, beef or chicken
How to freeze baby food
Save time by making a large batch of baby food and freezing some for later. Drop 2-tablespoon portions into the wells of silicone ice cube trays. Let the baby food freeze, pop the cubes out and store in an airtight container or zip-lock bag in the freezer for up to three months.
To thaw, simply place frozen cubes in the microwave on high for about 60 seconds. Stir and test the temperature to be sure it isn’t too warm for baby before feeding.