March 5th is National Day of Unplugging, and this mom needs to limit her own screen time

In our household, we've been very fortunate to never have to impose strict limits on screen time.
Our three elementary-aged kids all enjoy watching TV or playing an occasional video game, but are equally happy to go outside to play, start a competitive tournament of board games or engage in fort making all day (especially if there are no limits on which furniture or bedding they use). I'd love to say that we did something magical as parents, but we're just lucky. Screen time isn't an Achilles heel for them.
That's all very good news but, unfortunately, I can't say the same for myself. Especially in the last year.
I think it's fair to say that since the advent of really good cell phone technology and social media, I've enjoyed my screen time alongside every other millennial adult on the planet. But that used to be where it started and ended for me. A little Facebook or Instagram browsing while I waited somewhere or needed a distraction. I watched a little bit of television but it was mostly the Food Network in the background and occasionally a Bravo network reality show.
Enter 2020. My screen time — specifically my time in front of a computer screen for work and my personal time in front of the television — have hit new levels. I have watched more TV this year than in the last five years combined. No exaggeration. I could go deep and unpack why this is and what I could have (or should have) been doing instead, but based on the fact that I can't have a conversation with another adult without discussing how it felt like we were watching "Tiger King" so long ago or how we're counting down the days to the next season of "The Real Housewives of NYC", I'm guessing I'm not alone.
Even at work, where I used to spend at least 75% of my days out in the world meeting with people in person, I now find myself glued to a computer all day long. The screen and I are inseparable these days.
So for "National Day of Unplugging" on March 5, I'm challenging myself to take the day off. I'm going to schedule a screen-free day.
When I wake up in the morning, I will not reach for my phone to check social media. I have a socially-distanced coffee scheduled where I will meet with a real person in a real place. For work, I'm fortunate to have a stack of research and reading that require my attention, and I'll be focused on that. This will at least limit the amount of time I'm on the computer if I can't fully unplug. Instead of watching Netflix on the treadmill, I'll do something novel and run outside for a change. The hardest for me will likely be the evening, where I mindlessly watch reruns while making dinner. Instead, I'll try to make a new recipe that requires more of my attention.
I make no promises that my day of unplugging will be perfect, but I really do think it's a great time to reset. I mean, how terribly embarrassing would it be if one of my kids had to sit me down and ask if my screen time was getting out of hand?
So on this "National Day of Unplugging," consider joining me. Let's go smell some roses, take a walk, read a book and maybe use the phone to actually call someone we love. Netflix will still be there when we're ready to plug back in.