March 5th is National Day of Unplugging, and this mom needs to limit her own screen time

In our household, we've been very fortunate to never have to impose strict limits on screen time.

Our three elementary-aged kids all enjoy watching TV or playing an occasional video game, but are equally happy to go outside to play, start a competitive tournament of board games or engage in fort making all day (especially if there are no limits on which furniture or bedding they use). I'd love to say that we did something magical as parents, but we're just lucky. Screen time isn't an Achilles heel for them.

That's all very good news but, unfortunately, I can't say the same for myself. Especially in the last year.

I think it's fair to say that since the advent of really good cell phone technology and social media, I've enjoyed my screen time alongside every other millennial adult on the planet. But that used to be where it started and ended for me. A little Facebook or Instagram browsing while I waited somewhere or needed a distraction. I watched a little bit of television but it was mostly the Food Network in the background and occasionally a Bravo network reality show.