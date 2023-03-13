Joanna Wirick couldn’t help but laugh a bit when she read the latest headlines about world-famous organizer Marie Kondo.

Kondo, after having her third child, admitted she isn’t as tidy as she was before her family grew to five.

Kondo’s priorities have shifted, said Wirick, who has her own company, Joanna Organize.

“It was affirming for a lot of individuals and families to hear,” Wirick said. “Maria Kondo is a human being. It’s OK to have clutter. It's part of life, and you can tidy it up when you need to.

Wirick understands some of what Kondo is going through after she and husband Andrew had their first baby, Luca, in May. She didn’t realize how much time was involved, especially when it comes to breastfeeding several times a day.

But her life hasn’t fallen into disarray. The 34-year-old former teacher said she’s lucky that she owns her own business.

“I have been blessed with a very easy kiddo and my schedule being flexible helps a ton,” she said. “If I worked a traditional 9 to 5 or was still teaching, priorities would change and I would outsource more household responsibilities.”

Wirick said she transitioned well to having a baby because she was already organized and had a system in place before Luca arrived. Trying to start after baby arrived most likely would have failed, she said.

There’s a difference between organizing and tidying. Organizing is something you might do once a month or a few times a year but tidying is an everyday job.

She calls that daily tidying resetting her living space. As with Kondo and most other organizers, Wirick’s No. 1 rule is to give everything a home.

“That’s something I do each night … living room, TV room and kitchen,” she said. “Just making sure the dishwasher is empty. Luca’s toys and books are back where they need to go. And blankets are folded.”

Wirick said she’s picked up a few other tips since Luca arrived.

She does smaller laundry loads every other day rather than let things pile up for one big laundry day. That way she can stay on top of it.

She’s also established a second diaper station on a bookshelf in a spare bedroom on the main floor.

“Having a portable diaper caddy is great. I’m not going to go upstairs every single time I need to change a diaper,” she said. “Be realistic about how you use your space. Everything has to function for you as a parent.”

Wirick applauds Kondo’s new priorities. It’s not easy having multiple children of all different ages.

“I think she’s saying it’s important to be present,” Wirick said. “During this season of her life, she's prioritizing time with her kids instead of trying to keep everything tidy and clutter-free all of the time."

Ten tips from Joanna Organize for after bringing baby home

Establish a Feeding Station

Whether you’re breast or bottle-feeding, you’ll need the same items each time your baby is ready to eat. Make sure you have items already set up, so you’re not having to run around the house looking for them with a hungry baby.

My breastfeeding items include: a swaddle blanket, a burp cloth, my phone (to time feedings/know when to switch breasts), and the diaper changing station needed to be close by.

Set Up Multiple Diaper Changing Areas

You most likely have a changing area in the nursery, but you’re rarely going to be in there. Make sure you have a changing area in the room you’re going to be hanging out in the most, especially those first few weeks. Each changing area is set up with a basket of diapers, wipes and cream. We also keep the nail file, snot sucker, and thermometer nearby.

Designate a Home for the Car Seat and Stroller

Keep your stroller close to the car/garage or entrance to your home — you want to reduce the distance between the stroller and the destination. You especially don’t want to lug it up and down stairs. Our two strollers are in the mudroom near the garage where our cars are parked, and our car seat stays upstairs, so we can easily buckle him in then we carry him down to the car.

Designate a Home for the Diaper Bag

The arrival of your little one completely changes your normal routines. Getting out the door looks different, and you want to eliminate as many decisions as possible, especially in the beginning. Set yourself up for success by putting the diaper bag back in the same spot each time. Ours is on a hook in a hall closet near the stairs to the basement garage. We can easily grab it on our way out and can immediately put it away when we get home.

Stock the Diaper Bag With Essentials

Help your future self out by keeping your diaper bag stocked with the essentials: diapers, wipes, cream, pacifier, change of clothes, burp cloth, etc. You don’t want to be packing this each time you go to leave because you’re bound to forget something.

Do Smaller, More Frequent Loads of Laundry

My recommendation is to stay on top of laundry by doing smaller, more frequent loads (about one per day). It’s a manageable task and keeps the overwhelm at bay.

Organize Clothing by Visual Size (once your baby arrives)

Clothing sizes vary drastically depending on the brand. Once your newborn is here, find the items that fit and organize them in a top-drawer regardless of what the sizing tag says.

Find a Home for Back Stock

You’ll need a designated spot for extra wipes, diapers, formula, etc. Try to keep your back stock as close to the stocked area as possible. For example, our extra wipes and diapers are in Luca’s closet. I unpack everything from its original packaging, so it’s easy to see how much we have left.

Keep a Note of Feedings, Sleep Times, and Wet/Poopy Diapers

For nearly every newborn appointment you have, you’re going to be asked about your child’s feeding schedule and bowel movements. Keep track of these the first few weeks in a shared note with your partner. Not only does this give you data, it allows you to answer your pediatrician’s questions confidently. I also found this to be helpful because my sense of time was way off those first couple of weeks. This allowed me to make sure he was eating regularly, and I timed my feedings, so I knew when to switch breasts.

Get Thank You Notes Done ASAP

Try to knock out a thank you note or two a day until you’re done. This is a chore you can easily do while your babe is sleeping and should only take a handful of minutes. This isn’t something you want hanging over you weeks after the arrival of your little bundle.