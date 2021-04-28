May 1 is National College Decision Day. Here are 3 things to remember.

May 1 is decision day — the National College Decision deadline for high school seniors. Like choosing a life partner, you want to get this one right.

Below are some tips to remember as your approach this big decision.

Make sure you and your family can afford your college choice.

This means that together you can pay the bill without parents or grandparents borrowing any money and with you, the student, borrowing no more than $5,500 a year (along with you chipping in about $3,500 each year in summer earnings).

If you saddle yourself with any more debt than that, I presume you’ll be majoring in engineering with no plans to change your mind.

Understand that it’s not where you do college, but how you do college.

As in life, college belongs to those with self-initiative. Fabulous, life-changing educations can be had at countless, affordable, less-impressive sounding colleges.

Just attend and sit in the front of every class, do your homework, visit your professors’ office hours each week, find and meet regularly with an advisor, engage meaningfully in one extra-curricular and eventually do related research or an internship.