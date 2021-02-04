“Mean Girls” taught me that I don’t want to be a cool mom

I am not a cool person. I have never been a cool person, and I certainly do not plan on becoming one now.
This works out just fine because I never wanted to be a cool mom anyway.
There are lot of ways to define “cool,” so let be very clear about the type of cool mom I’m talking about — I’m talking about Amy Poehler in “Mean Girls.”
OK, I know it’s 2021 and I am referencing a movie from 2004, but come on. “Mean Girls” is a classic, and though Amy Poehler only appears in the film for a few minutes, her scene is undeniably memorable.
But in case you haven’t seen the movie, I’ll give you a brief summary: Cady Heron (played by Lindsay Lohan) is a new student at a typical Midwestern high school in the early 2000s. She spent her childhood growing up in Africa, so she is unfamiliar with the dos and don’ts of American high schools.
A group of cool girls led by Regina George (played by Rachel McAdams) take Cady in to show her the ropes. Then people go undercover, wear pink, dance provocatively to Christmas songs and learn how to be nice to each other.
And — here’s the point we care about for our purposes — the girls also spend an afternoon with Regina’s mom, Mrs. George, who is played by Amy Poehler.
When we meet Mrs. George, she greets the girls by calling them her “best girlfriends” and she is clad in a light pink sweatsuit to match what her daughter and her friends are wearing. (The pink thing makes more sense if you watch the movie, but basically on Wednesdays they wear pink.)
After they are introduced, Mrs. George tells Cady: “There are no rules in this house. I’m not a like a regular mom; I’m a cool mom.”
Then she proceeds to spend the rest of the afternoon bringing the girls beverages (that are not alcoholic this time, but they could be if the girls were into that), trying to gossip with her daughters’ friends and just generally sucking up to a bunch of teenagers so they will like her.
Though the scene is only a few minutes long, it has been burned in my brain since I first saw it. I was still in high school at the time, but I realized, even then, that if I ever got to be a mom, I did not want to be a mom like Mrs. George.
Now, let me be clear on something. I’ve got no problem with a parent getting to know their children’s friends. It’s important to know their friends so you can keep them from “hanging out with a bad crowd” and all that. No, the problem with Mrs. George and cool moms of her ilk is that she doesn’t want to get to know her kid’s friends. She wants to be one of her kid’s friends.
Watching Mrs. George’s scenes are so cringe-inducing because she so desperately wants to be one of the girls.
But she is not one of the girls. She is Regina’s mom.
I’m a big fan of parents being parents and kids being kids, and both groups having their own set of friends — at least when the kids are young. I know some adults who genuinely consider their parents their best friends and that seems to work because they are meeting each other at the same level — as adults. For some people, it also seems to work for kids to be friends with their parents even earlier than that.
But in general, I think kids are better off when the lines are less blurred and the roles are clearer. It just makes things so much simpler when mom is mom and she’s not also that girl who you don’t really want to hang out with right now but who keeps coming into your room with mocktails and trying to talk to your friends.
I don’t want to be my daughter’s “friend” in that way. I’ll just be her mom; a regular mom with rules in her house.
After all, I’ve got my own friends and we already do cool stuff like watch “Mean Girls” and have real cocktails. (Or we did before the pandemic at least, and I hope we can one day do it again.)
Ashley Strehle Hartman is a freelance writer and author. She and her husband have one daughter. Learn more about Hartman’s work and books at ashleystrehlehartman.com.