“Mean Girls” taught me that I don’t want to be a cool mom

After they are introduced, Mrs. George tells Cady: “There are no rules in this house. I’m not a like a regular mom; I’m a cool mom.”

Then she proceeds to spend the rest of the afternoon bringing the girls beverages (that are not alcoholic this time, but they could be if the girls were into that), trying to gossip with her daughters’ friends and just generally sucking up to a bunch of teenagers so they will like her.

Though the scene is only a few minutes long, it has been burned in my brain since I first saw it. I was still in high school at the time, but I realized, even then, that if I ever got to be a mom, I did not want to be a mom like Mrs. George.

Now, let me be clear on something. I’ve got no problem with a parent getting to know their children’s friends. It’s important to know their friends so you can keep them from “hanging out with a bad crowd” and all that. No, the problem with Mrs. George and cool moms of her ilk is that she doesn’t want to get to know her kid’s friends. She wants to be one of her kid’s friends.

Watching Mrs. George’s scenes are so cringe-inducing because she so desperately wants to be one of the girls.

But she is not one of the girls. She is Regina’s mom.