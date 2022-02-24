Meet dinosaurs, learn about penguins and 10+ other fun things to do this weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place today through Sunday.

1. Watch a family-friendly movie. Head to Marcus Theaters this weekend for their Kids Dream Winter Film Series. "The Boss Baby: Family Business" will play Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $3.21. Families can snag up to two free tickets to the show by redeeming vouchers courtesy of American Family Insurance. The Kids Dream Winter Film Series will run through April 3. Locations include Majestic Cinema of Omaha,14304 West Maple Road; Village Pointe Cinema, 304 North 174th St.; and Twin Creek Cinema, 3909 Raynor Parkway in Bellevue. More.

2. Meet some dinosaurs. From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, head over to Regency Shopping Center, 120 Regency Parkway, for Kids Funfare featuring Stomp Chomp Roar. Dinosaur Ranger Anthony and all his dinosaur friends wand fossils will be there for a dino-mite event. Stomp Chomp Roar provides prehistoric themed education and entertainment. The event is free and is located outside of Borsheim’s. Kids Funfare will take place every Thursday through Feb. 24. More.

3. Celebrate Black History Month. Now through Sunday, head to the Omaha Children's Museum to celebrate Black History Month. The. museum will share facts and stories on social media throughout the month, and hold in-house storytimes through Sunday. Volunteers from the University of Nebraska at Omaha's Teacher Education Department will help with the story time and the activity each day. The story they'll be reading is "Your Legacy: A Bold Reclaiming of Our Enslaved History" by Schele Williams. After the story, kids will learn and play historic children's games. Story time is included with museum admission. Masks are required for ages 5 and older. The Omaha Children's Museum is located at 500 S. 20th St. More.

4. Check out a block party. The Omaha Children's Museum's newest exhibit, Block Party, is open now through May 1. Come build, stack and create cities in this special exhibit. Building and self-directed play helps children work on math skills, critical thinking and problem-solving skills. The museum is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $14 for kids ages 2 to 15 and adults ages 16 to 59; and $13 for seniors 60 and older. Members and children younger than 24 months are free. Tickets purchased for the last hour of the day are $5. More.

5. See "The Princess and the Frog." On Saturday, head over to Edge of the Universe for a fun movie night featuring Disney's "The Princess and the Frog" at 7 p.m. Edge of the Universe is located at 6070 N. Maple St. More.

6. Learn about penguins. This Saturday at 10 a.m., join the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium for a virtual penguin party. During the program, you'll learn all about the penguins that live in the aoo's Antarctic Penguin habitat — and about heir wild counterparts, too. You'll also see how zookeepers care for these feathered seabirds as well as conservation work. The program will take place via zoom. One ticket purchased will allow one device into the program. Tickets are $25 for members and $30 for non-members. Online registration closes 24 hours in advance. If you would like to register within the 24-hour deadline, please contact the zoo's education department at 402-738-2092. More.

7. Learn about catapults. On Thursday, head over to Do Space at 5 p.m. for their hour-long After School Club: UNO STEM Stars. Kids will get to hang out with students from UNO's College of Education STEM Stars. Every week will be something new as they lead participants through fun STEM activities. This week's event is "Nervous About Neurons." Register for free at dospace.org/calendar. Do Space is located at 7205 Dodge St.

8. Make some abstract art. This Sunday, head to a local Michaels store for Sunday Makebreak. This Sunday, guests will create abstract art. The fun will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Kids take-and-make craft kits will be available as well. No registration is required. More.

9. Make sugar cookies. On Sunday, Mangelsen's is hosting a "My Little & Me" class where participants will learn the basics of baking sugar cookies. Kids and their parents will learn how to roll out dough, cut out shapes, properly bake and decorate a dozen cookies to take home. Tickets are $55 and includes one adult and one child (ages 5-12). The event goes from 2 to 4 p.m. More.

10. Listen to a storytime. The Omaha Public Library will host several storytimes this weekend. See the full storytime schedule here.

11. Eat some ice cream. Ice cream is delicious no matter what season you're in. Visit one of these Omaha-area ice cream shops to curb your cold treat craving.

12. Check out a library pass. Families can use their library card to receive a free admission ticket to one of several Omaha-area organizations. Currently, people can check out passes to Lauritzen Gardens (which reopens Jan. 8), the Durham Museum and Fontenelle Forest. Find out more about the Partnership Pass Program and how to get tickets.

13. Go on a hike. It might be winter, but that doesn't mean you can't get out and explore one of the many family-friendly hiking destinations around the Omaha metro area. See a list of 10 fun hiking places.

14. Go ice skating with your kids. Ralston Arena offers public ice skating for $5, with free ice skate rental. The Motto McLean Ice Arena (inside Hitchcock Park at 45th and Q Streets) offers Family Skate time from 4 to 6:15 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required at both locations.

15. Make some crafts together. Get the kids together and choose from one of these fun, kid-friendly crafts the entire family can create together.

Be sure to visit the website for each event to see what COVID-19 restrictions are in place. Some require patrons to purchase tickets in advance or wear masks.

