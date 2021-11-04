Meet Santa's reindeer, check out Storybook Land and 10+ other fun things to do this weekend

5. Check out a virtual Storybook Land. The Omaha Public Library will host a virtual Storybook Land event Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Six favorite storybook characters, including Taco Dragon, Wild Thing from Where the Wild Things Are, Click Clack Duck, Splat the Cat, Biscuit and Peter Rabbit, will visit storytimes at the library throughout the day. Families can join in the fun via Zoom. Drop by any OPL branch during this week to find some special activities about these characters. Every child will receive a free book, while supplies last. This event will repeat on Nov. 13, with characters appearing on a different schedule. To see a schedule, click here.