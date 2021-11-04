Meet Santa's reindeer, check out Storybook Land and 10+ other fun things to do this weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place today through Sunday.
1. Watch Corduroy at The Rose Theater. Join Corduroy as he searches every section of the department store for his missing button. The show runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 14. Show times are at 2, 5 and 7 p.m. on select days. Cost is $20 each. More.
2. Celebrate Do Space's sixth anniversary. Do Space, located 7205 Dodge St., will celebrate their sixth anniversary Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The evening will include family-friendly tech activities, the return of virtual reality and a chance to win AirPods and a Nintendo Switch Lite. More.
3. Watch a veteran's parade. Nebraska’s Official Veteran’s Parade will take place Saturday at 10 a.m. in downtown Bellevue. The parade will include a fly-over by the United States Air Force. To see the parade route, click here.
4. Meet Santa's reindeer. Head to Fat Brain Toys Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for some fun Reindeer Games. Meet real reindeer from Santa's Woods outside the store. Plus, there will be Christmas cookies and a festive craft. The event is free. Fat Brain Toys is located at 16909 Burke St. More.
5. Check out a virtual Storybook Land. The Omaha Public Library will host a virtual Storybook Land event Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Six favorite storybook characters, including Taco Dragon, Wild Thing from Where the Wild Things Are, Click Clack Duck, Splat the Cat, Biscuit and Peter Rabbit, will visit storytimes at the library throughout the day. Families can join in the fun via Zoom. Drop by any OPL branch during this week to find some special activities about these characters. Every child will receive a free book, while supplies last. This event will repeat on Nov. 13, with characters appearing on a different schedule. To see a schedule, click here.
6. Visit Santa's Wonderland. Head over to Cabela's or Bass Pro Shops for a contactless visit with Santa Claus now through Dec. 24. There, families can take a free photo with Santa and receive free take-home holiday craft activity kits. Advanced reservations are required at all locations for the free Santa photo. Cabela’s is located at 12703 Westport Parkway in La Vista, and Bass Pro Shops is located at 2901 Bass Pro Dr. in Council Bluffs
7. Check out the Durham Museum — for free. Head to the Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St., as they open their doors to the public for free in honor of Union Station's 90th anniversary. Free dates include Nov. 7-13. More.
8. Celebrate the Day of the Dead. This weekend, head to the Bellevue Berry Farm and Pumpkin Ranch to celebrate the Mexican tradition of the Day of the Dead. The day will include Mariachi music, authentic Mexican food, catrina contest, folkloric dance and an offering to loved ones who have passed away. Hours are Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Bellevue Berry Farm and Pumpkin Ranch is located at 11001 S. 48th St. in Papillion. More.
9. Learn about owls. Kids ages 3 to 5 are invited to Lauritzen Gardens' Lil' Sprouts program Thursday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. This month's class focuses on owls, including their habitats and habits. Lil' Sprouts helps kids work together and engages their senses while learning about nature, shapes, colors, ABCs and 123s. There will be a storytime, hands-on activities, crafts, garden exploration and creative play. Pre-registration is required and each registration is good for one child and one adult. Cost is $18 or $8 for garden members. More.
10. Listen to a storytime. The Omaha Public Library will host several storytimes this weekend. A spooky zoom stormtime will take place Saturday at 10:30 a.m. See the full schedule here.
11. Eat some ice cream. Ice cream is delicious no matter what season you're in. Visit one of these Omaha-area ice cream shops to curb your cold treat craving.
12. Check out a library pass. Families can use their library card to receive a free admission ticket to one of several Omaha-area organizations. Currently, people can check out passes to the Durham Museum, Fontenelle Forest and Lauritzen Gardens. Find out more about the Partnership Pass Program and how to get tickets.
13. Go on a hike. Fall is the perfect time to get out and explore one of the many family-friendly hiking destinations around the Omaha metro area. See a list of 10 fun hiking places.
14. Go ice skating with your kids. Ralston Arena offers public ice skating for $5, with free ice skate rental. The Motto McLean Ice Arena (inside Hitchcock Park at 45th and Q Streets) offers Family Skate time from 4 to 6:15 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required at both locations.
15. Make some crafts together. Get the kids together and choose from one of these fun, kid-friendly crafts the entire family can create together.
Be sure to visit the website for each event to see what COVID-19 restrictions are in place. Some require patrons to purchase tickets in advance or wear masks.