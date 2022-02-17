Meet the Paw Patrol, have some tech fun at Fontenelle Forest and 10+ other fun things to do this weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place today through Sunday.

1. Watch a family-friendly movie. Head to Marcus Theaters this weekend for their Kids Dream Winter Film Series. "Paw Patrol: The Movie" will play Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $3.21. Families can snag up to two free tickets to the show by redeeming vouchers courtesy of American Family Insurance. The Kids Dream Winter Film Series will run through April 3. Locations include Majestic Cinema of Omaha,14304 West Maple Road; Village Pointe Cinema, 304 North 174th St.; and Twin Creek Cinema, 3909 Raynor Parkway in Bellevue. More.

2. Have some Suess-sational science fun. From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, head over to Regency Shopping Center, 120 Regency Parkway, for Kids Funfare and watch as Dr. Suess’ classics are brought to life with experiments and silliness inspired by the legendary books. This larger-than-life program will bridge literacy and STEM learning in a fun and engaging way. The event is free and is located outside of Borsheim’s. Kids Funfare will take place every Thursday through Feb. 24. More.

3. Celebrate Black History Month. Now through Feb. 27, head to the Omaha Children's Museum to celebrate Black History Month. The. museum will share facts and stories on social media throughout the month, and hold in-house storytimes through Feb. 27. Volunteers from the University of Nebraska at Omaha's Teacher Education Department will help with the story time and the activity each day. The story they'll be reading is "Your Legacy: A Bold Reclaiming of Our Enslaved History" by Schele Williams. After the story, kids will learn and play historic children's games. Story time is included with museum admission. Masks are required for ages 5 and older. The Omaha Children's Museum is located at 500 S. 20th St. More.

4. Check out a block party. The Omaha Children's Museum's newest exhibit, Block Party, is open now through May 1. Come build, stack and create cities in this special exhibit. Building and self-directed play helps children work on math skills, critical thinking and problem-solving skills. The museum is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $14 for kids ages 2 to 15 and adults ages 16 to 59; and $13 for seniors 60 and older. Members and children younger than 24 months are free. Tickets purchased for the last hour of the day are $5. More.

5. Have some fun with the Paw Patrol. This weekend, head to the Omaha Children's Museum for Chase and Skye's Paw-some Family Fun Weekend. Come snap photos with Chase, Skye and Rubble, as well as make your own pup badge, shake a leg in the Pup Pup Boogie and get creative with The Recycling Challenge. All activities are included with regular museum admission. The fun will take place Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Omaha Children's Museum is located at 500 S. 20th St. More.

6. Learn about technology at Fontenelle Forest. This Saturday, Do Space will be at Fontenelle Forest with several tech stations that feature a nature twist. The event, which goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will feature tech stations geared towards ages 5 and older. Complimentary hot cocoa will be available in the Great Hall. The program is free and open to the public. Attendees will also be granted day access to all of Fontenelle Forest Nature Center (including trails) for the day. Finally, a free bus shuttle will run between Do Space and Fontenelle Forest from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. See detailed bus schedule by clicking here. All minors must be accompanied by an adult. Masks are required at all times on the bus. More.

7. Learn about catapults. On Thursday, head over to Do Space at 5 p.m. for their hour-long After School Club: UNO STEM Stars. Kids will get to hang out with students from UNO's College of Education STEM Stars. Every week will be something new as they lead participants through fun STEM activities. This week will feature catapults. Register for free at dospace.org/calendar. Do Space is located at 7205 Dodge St.

8. Make a macrame craft. This Sunday, head to a local Michaels store for Sunday Makebreak. This Sunday, guests will create a small macrame holder. The fun will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Kids take-and-make craft kits will be available as well. No registration is required. More.

9. Listen to a storytime. The Omaha Public Library will host several storytimes this weekend. An "Out & About" storytime will take place at Joslyn Art Museum Thursday at 10:30 a.m. The morning's story time will be art themed. Come enjoy Joslyn’s free admission, and join in stories, songs and creative movement featuring one of the museum’s fantastic pieces. Storytime is geared toward preschoolers, but all ages are welcome to participate in the fun. Joslyn Art Museum is located at 2200 Dodge St. See the full storytime schedule here.

10. Eat some ice cream. Ice cream is delicious no matter what season you're in. Visit one of these Omaha-area ice cream shops to curb your cold treat craving.

11. Check out a library pass. Families can use their library card to receive a free admission ticket to one of several Omaha-area organizations. Currently, people can check out passes to Lauritzen Gardens (which reopens Jan. 8), the Durham Museum and Fontenelle Forest. Find out more about the Partnership Pass Program and how to get tickets.

12. Go on a hike. It might be winter, but that doesn't mean you can't get out and explore one of the many family-friendly hiking destinations around the Omaha metro area. See a list of 10 fun hiking places.

13. Go ice skating with your kids. Ralston Arena offers public ice skating for $5, with free ice skate rental. The Motto McLean Ice Arena (inside Hitchcock Park at 45th and Q Streets) offers Family Skate time from 4 to 6:15 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required at both locations.

14. Make some crafts together. Get the kids together and choose from one of these fun, kid-friendly crafts the entire family can create together.

Be sure to visit the website for each event to see what COVID-19 restrictions are in place. Some require patrons to purchase tickets in advance or wear masks.

