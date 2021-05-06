Meet wild animals, visit Junkstock and 10+ other fun things to do this Mother's Day weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place May 6-9.
1. Check out a renaissance festival. The Renaissance Festival of Nebraska will return to the Bellevue Berry Farm after a one-year hiatus. The festival, which will take place Saturday and Sunday, will feature live jousting, festival fare, a variety of merchants and live performances each festival day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. rain or shine. This weekend's theme will focus on "Celts ‘n’ Kilts." Single day admission for adults is $14. Kids ages 3 through 12 are $8. The Bellevue Berry Farm is located at 11001 South 48th St. in Papillion. More.
2. Have fun at Junkstock. Junkstock is celebrating 10 years and this weekend is your last chance to join in the fun. The event, which will be held at Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road Drive in Waterloo, features more than 180 junk and vintage vendors and artisans from the Omaha area and around the country. There will also be live music and food trucks. The event is pet-friendly. Cost is $10 per day or $20 for a full weekend. Children 12 and younger are free. Early Bird passes are available for $30, which gets you in two hours early Friday with a $5 voucher towards Junkstock gear (also includes admission for the whole weekend). More.
3. Learn about fantastic beings. The exhibit, "Fantastical Folklore" is open at Lauritzen Gardens through Sunday. Set in the garden's plant kingdom, the exhibit brings to life legends and lore from around the world and celebrates the links between the natural and mythical worlds. Meet a plethora of extraordinary creatures such as dragons, mermaids, fairies and trolls, and learn about the tales behind them. The indoor exhibit is included with paid admission and is free to members. Timed tickets are required to enter. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 3 to 12. More.
4. Celebrate reading around the world. On Saturday, join the Omaha Public Library as librarians read books in many languages, create a spinning toy and show how books are made in other countries. You can watch on OPL's Facebook page and follow along using scrap paper, scissors and lightweight cardboard of your own. Or you can register to join the library on Zoom. After you register, you will be sent a form to reserve your giveaway book(s) and your Take & Make Kit(s), while supplies last. This event and the crafts are appropriate for children ages 3-12. More.
5. Check out a city nature challenge. Using a series of short videos, learn how everyone in your family — no matter their ages — can explore nature together and become part of the City Nature Challenge. The online event will take place all day Thursday. Click here for recommended reads, informational websites, storywalk locations and a chance to win a free book. More.
6. Free flowers for mom. The free Farmers Market Council Bluffs will take place every Thursday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the north side of Bayliss Park. This Thursday will feature free flowers for the first 150 moms, music by McCarthy Trenching and a 5k fun run and stroller walk. There will also be fun kids activities. More.
7. Go swimming. Mockingbird Hills Community Center will host a free luau family swim Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. Cost is $1 per person. Mockingbird Hills Community Center is located at 10242 Mockingbird Drive. More.
8. Check out a community fitness class. The City of Omaha and Genesis Health Clubs are partnering together to host a series of free fitness classes led by a nationally certified group of exercise instructors. The next class will be a MixxedFit class on Saturday at 9 a.m. at Benson Park, 7028 Military Ave. More.
9. Have fun at a wildlife encounter. Fat Brain Toys will host a free event Saturday featuring wild animals. Wildlife Encounters will be at the store from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to introduce young explorers to a variety of real wildlife animals. Kids can learn where they're form, how they live and discover a new appreciation for nature. Fat Brain Toys is located at 16909 Burke St. More.
10. Build something. Come to the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum to check out their temporary exhibit, "Build It!" The one-of-a-kind exhibit connects different types of engineering with local careers. Visitors of all ages have the chance to invent, design, analyze, build and test their skills. Tickets are $14 for adults, $11 for senior citizens, $12 for active/retired/veteran military (with valid military ID) and $7 for kids ages 4-12. Kids 3 and younger are free. More.
11. Check out a library pass. Families can use their library card to receive a free admission ticket to one of several Omaha-area organizations. Currently, people can check out passes to the Durham Museum, Fontenelle Forest and Lauritzen Gardens. Find out more about the Partnership Pass Program and how to get tickets.
12. Go on a hike. The weather is warming up and it's the perfect time to get out and explore one of the many family-friendly hiking destinations around the Omaha area. See a list of 10 fun hiking places.
13. Go ice skating with your kids. Ralston Arena offers public ice skating for $5, with free ice skate rental. The Motto McLean Ice Arena (inside Hitchcock Park at 45th and Q Streets) offers Family Skate time Sunday from 4 to 6:15 p.m. Reservations are required at both locations.
14. Make some crafts together. There aren't a lot of crafting programs happening right now, but that doesn't mean you can't make your own crafts at home. Get the kids together and choose from one of these fun kid-friendly crafts the entire family can create together.
Be sure to visit the website for each event to see what COVID-19 restrictions are in place. Some require patrons to purchase tickets in advance.