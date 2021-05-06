Meet wild animals, visit Junkstock and 10+ other fun things to do this Mother's Day weekend

1. Check out a renaissance festival. The Renaissance Festival of Nebraska will return to the Bellevue Berry Farm after a one-year hiatus. The festival, which will take place Saturday and Sunday, will feature live jousting, festival fare, a variety of merchants and live performances each festival day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. rain or shine. This weekend's theme will focus on "Celts ‘n’ Kilts." Single day admission for adults is $14. Kids ages 3 through 12 are $8. The Bellevue Berry Farm is located at 11001 South 48th St. in Papillion. More .

2. Have fun at Junkstock. Junkstock is celebrating 10 years and this weekend is your last chance to join in the fun. The event, which will be held at Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road Drive in Waterloo, features more than 180 junk and vintage vendors and artisans from the Omaha area and around the country. There will also be live music and food trucks. The event is pet-friendly. Cost is $10 per day or $20 for a full weekend. Children 12 and younger are free. Early Bird passes are available for $30, which gets you in two hours early Friday with a $5 voucher towards Junkstock gear (also includes admission for the whole weekend). More.