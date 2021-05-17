Metal stamped garden markers can be used year after year

I'm an avid gardener.

I started gardening with my grandma when I was very young, and my parents had a garden every summer. Today, I plant my garden with my kids. This year we're planning to go a bit smaller and do a salsa garden — tomatoes, peppers, onions and cilantro.

I like using garden markers. Some years I've just used the marker that comes with the plant. But those never last very long. Other years I've written the plant or vegetable name on the handle of a plastic spoon. Permanent marker is best, though the writing wears off faster than I'd like.

Earlier this year, I got a metal stamping kit. The kits can be found at just about any craft store and are available at online retailers. It's fun to use — once you get the hang of it, and the results look pretty good!

My first metal stamp project was a necklace pendant that took me a few tries to get right. The first attempts were a little crooked and uneven, and I wasn't pounding the metal letters hard enough with the hammer. I recommend practicing on a few scrap metal pieces before starting with your actual project.

Hopefully these stamped metal garden markers will last for a few years!

Metal stamped garden markers