Missing those big family dinners? Here are three virtual dinner party ideas to try

Since my family and I started staying home last year, we have gotten creative keeping in touch with family and friends. The kids have had virtual play dates with school buddies, and I’ve enjoyed my fair share of Facetime and Zoom cocktail hours. I even attended a virtual “Tiger King”-themed birthday party.
But even with all of these inventive ways to hang out, I had surrendered any hope of attending a dinner party anytime soon until my friend, Maya, went virtual with hers.
She and her husband, Rich, have a flair for entertaining and never shy away from an opportunity to get people together. So it came as little surprise that they found a way to bring friends together for a night of festive dining during a time when households are advised to remain separate.
The silver lining to sheltering in place is that it has never been easier to get a bunch of friends to agree on a date. Social calendars are wide open. So after compiling the virtual guest list, your next decision is the style of dinner party you want to throw. Here are a three possibilities.
1. The Virtual Pot Luck. This was the dinner my friends put together. Ours included a theme — Tex-Mex — with each participating couple picking a course to contribute. On the evening of the party, each household portions out their dish and drops off the food at the host’s home. From there, the host packages all the courses and delivers a complete meal to everyone’s doorstep. At the appointed time, everyone logs into the virtual party room and begins the shared meal. We even raised our glasses in a toast! Not only was the meal delicious, but it was fun being part of a grown-up dinner once again.
2. The Distance Dinner Club. For this dinner party, the group chooses a recipe — whether it’s a tried-and-true meal, a family specialty or something new — and then everyone cooks it. That way, you have the shared experience of eating the same dish while you’re virtually connected.
3. Take-Out Together. This is a fun idea that doesn’t require any heavy lifting. To start, everyone agrees on a restaurant and then, on the appointed night, everyone orders at the same time, brings the food home and eats together in a virtual room. Another upside is the chance to support a local restaurant.
Whether the people you seek to gather live right around the corner or halfway across the world, a virtual meal helps make the space melt away and the shared connection of good food and good friends shine through.
***
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s “Big Party Show” in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes weekly for Momaha.com.