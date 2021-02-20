Missing those big family dinners? Here are three virtual dinner party ideas to try

Since my family and I started staying home last year, we have gotten creative keeping in touch with family and friends. The kids have had virtual play dates with school buddies, and I’ve enjoyed my fair share of Facetime and Zoom cocktail hours. I even attended a virtual “Tiger King”-themed birthday party.

But even with all of these inventive ways to hang out, I had surrendered any hope of attending a dinner party anytime soon until my friend, Maya, went virtual with hers.

She and her husband, Rich, have a flair for entertaining and never shy away from an opportunity to get people together. So it came as little surprise that they found a way to bring friends together for a night of festive dining during a time when households are advised to remain separate.

The silver lining to sheltering in place is that it has never been easier to get a bunch of friends to agree on a date. Social calendars are wide open. So after compiling the virtual guest list, your next decision is the style of dinner party you want to throw. Here are a three possibilities.