Modern parenting is very focused on numbers and it didn’t add up for me

But having access to this information all day, every day, can also have a downside.

When you have all the statistics at your fingertips — the millilitres of formula your baby drank that day, the ounces of weight she gained that week, the exact number of minutes she slept last month — it can be easy to become overly focused on the numbers.

With all of this information at your disposal, you can get into a comparison mindset where you over analyze the statistics and the reasons behind them. You can lose yourself in comparing yesterday to today, this week to last week — and worst of all — comparing your kid to other kids.

The statistics can start to feel like more than just statistics. They feel like measurements of your success as a parent and, by default, your kid’s success as a kid.

But your kid is more than their measurements, the ounces they drank, the weight they gained or the percentage they are on this growth chart or that one.