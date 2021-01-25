Mom enjoys experiencing her own childhood interests all over again with her own kids

This doesn't pertain to just cool toys or fun clothes I buy them (while secretly wishing the manufacturer thought to make it in my size). It also applies to those experiences we, as parents, either fondly remember having or wished we could have done when we were a kid.

When my 11-year-old son, Declan, asked if he could sign up for a virtual Dungeons & Dragons club, I leapt at the chance to hand over the cash for his weekly “adventuring.” He never had to pester me about renewing his enrollment. Wild horses couldn’t keep me away from making sure we met the monthly deadline to continue his participation. This isn’t because I have happy memories of my time rolling the multi-sided dice. I never got to play Dungeons and Dragons.

Back when I was in elementary and middle school, D&D was something a small group of boys in my class played. You had to be invited and there was a pretty solid “No Girls Allowed” kind of vibe, so I never asked. To understand the moment, think Netflix's “Stranger Things” and you’ll get the general idea of the unspoken gender role dynamic. Well, minus the Demogorgon