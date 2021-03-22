Mom grew up watching comedy specials and is finally able to share that love with her kids

When all of this pandemic business is contained, the thing I can't wait to do again and I found I've miss the most — besides hugging my parents and spending time with friends while not wearing masks — is live comedy.
I miss the shared laughter. Desperately.
I know Omaha venues like Funny Bone Comedy Club are open for business, and honestly if you can or are comfortable, you should absolutely go! The problem is I’m in Chicago and the rules here are different. We don’t have live theater venues open yet. And I miss it.
So in the absence of live theater, I’ve been bingeing recorded specials. Netflix and Amazon Prime both have a treasure trove of stand-up shows just waiting for you to consume. Recently, my kids have snuck down into our family room and quietly sat in while I have watched some of these specials.
Comedy was a shared experience in my household growing up. Both of my parents have wonderful senses of humor, and it’s thanks to them that I have such an appreciation of all things funny. I remember watching Monty Python’s "Flying Circus" with my dad and silly Super Dave Osborne shorts with my mom.
One of the first taped stand-up specials I fell in love with was Dr. Bill Cosby’s “Himself,” and a small part of my wanting to explore a career in comedy was because I was mesmerized at how he could make people roar with laughter by simply telling stories — and that was an actual job.
I have waited patiently for both of my kids to get to an age when I can share what I consider essential family time watching funny people be funny.
My son, Declan, is 11 years old and his sister, Mara, is 9. I first noticed it was time to start their comedy journey when they showed interest and found humor in family sitcoms. Notably, "Black-ish" on ABC. If you haven’t checked it out, give it a gander. The writing is so sharp and the cast is outstanding. It stars Anthony Anderson and, honestly, I would watch him in a commercial for soap just to see him in action.
But I wanted to take the funny up a notch and explore some of the seemingly endless supply of comedy specials on streaming platforms. The challenge was finding someone whose set was content appropriate. Rest assured, I didn’t start my kids off on a comedy diet of Bill Burr or vintage Andrew Dice Clay.
I remembered comedian Jim Gaffigan (or, as my daughter has dubbed him, “the funny guy”). Gaffigan is a great place to start, but even his clean routine has some content that I chose to fast forward through. I’d done my homework and watched his set before showing the kids, so I was ready with the remote when we started getting into potentially adult territory. Mostly he talks about food, how much he loves food, his family and eating bad food. The kids find it hysterical.
I’m not looking to create future comics, God help me. But no matter where life and career take them, I want to make sure they are armed with an appreciation for the finer things. You know, like good books, intellectual curiosity and a well-told joke.
***
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s Big Party Show in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes twice a month for Momaha.com.