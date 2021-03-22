Mom grew up watching comedy specials and is finally able to share that love with her kids

I have waited patiently for both of my kids to get to an age when I can share what I consider essential family time watching funny people be funny.

My son, Declan, is 11 years old and his sister, Mara, is 9. I first noticed it was time to start their comedy journey when they showed interest and found humor in family sitcoms. Notably, "Black-ish" on ABC. If you haven’t checked it out, give it a gander. The writing is so sharp and the cast is outstanding. It stars Anthony Anderson and, honestly, I would watch him in a commercial for soap just to see him in action.

But I wanted to take the funny up a notch and explore some of the seemingly endless supply of comedy specials on streaming platforms. The challenge was finding someone whose set was content appropriate. Rest assured, I didn’t start my kids off on a comedy diet of Bill Burr or vintage Andrew Dice Clay.

I remembered comedian Jim Gaffigan (or, as my daughter has dubbed him, “the funny guy”). Gaffigan is a great place to start, but even his clean routine has some content that I chose to fast forward through. I’d done my homework and watched his set before showing the kids, so I was ready with the remote when we started getting into potentially adult territory. Mostly he talks about food, how much he loves food, his family and eating bad food. The kids find it hysterical.