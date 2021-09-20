Mom had high hopes her son wanted to get organized. He had other ideas.

One recent school night, my 11-year-old son, Declan, came to me an hour after being sent off to bed to ask for something very specific. I couldn't help but wonder what could be so important.
His request? He wanted a calendar of his very own.
There was a moment — before he answered the question, “What would you do with a calendar?” — that I was actually proud and hopeful that my little absent-minded professor was finally getting into the swing of thinking ahead. That he was taking a pro-active role in his own academic and private agendas. I wondered, was he interested in keeping on top of his school work? Perhaps mapping out upcoming tests and projects? Or maybe he wanted to have a better handle on his extra-curricular activities?
His response? “I want to keep track of which Sundays are going to be pancake Sundays or waffle Sundays.”
If you are scratching your head, wondering what in the world he’s talking about — welcome to the club. I was, too.
Then he reminded me that, earlier in the evening, we had discussed bringing back the weekend tradition of me making pancakes from scratch on Sundays.
The funny thing about it was, earlier that day before he asked to bring back pancakes, I had thought, “You know, I really need to get back in the habit of making the kids pancakes on Sunday.” And, like magic, my thinking it put it out into the universe for my son’s sweets-seeking Spidey senses to pick it up and make it spoken words. That’s the power of pancakes, people.
But Declan asked to add a new element to our weekly ritual: “Maybe we could do pancakes one week and then waffles the next?”
In a distracted moment of putting dinner on the table while being put on the spot about this weekend’s breakfast menu, I off-handedly said, “Sure.” Because it was that or burn the chicken nuggets.
Flash forward to hours later and my son requesting a monthly planner to keep track of the alternating pancake/waffle weeks.
Experts will advise that children like routine. The predictable nature of their lives helps them feel some control over an existence that is largely out of their control. I get it. When guitar lessons get re-scheduled or plans get cancelled and kids get a little put out, guess what? So do I. It’s not just a kid thing. Even us adults like to have a good grasp on what’s up next in a day, in a week...in a life.
The difference is, as the mom, when stuff pops up out of nowhere, I have to keep a cool demeanor and roll with it. You know, so I can be a shining example of how the kids should model their behavior. Even if, internally, I'm calling out to the universe to give a lady a break.
Well, if an expert wants to buy my son his own personal pancake planner, they are of a more generous spirit than this mom. Because it was a hard “no” to his request with the added suggestion he either write it down on the kitchen calendar or maybe add it to his weekly assignment notebook.
Who knows? Maybe while checking to see if this coming Sunday is a pancake or waffle day, he’ll also notice the math test coming up next week. Here’s hoping.
***
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s Big Party Show in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes twice a month for Momaha.com.