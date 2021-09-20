Mom had high hopes her son wanted to get organized. He had other ideas.

One recent school night, my 11-year-old son, Declan, came to me an hour after being sent off to bed to ask for something very specific. I couldn't help but wonder what could be so important.

His request? He wanted a calendar of his very own.

There was a moment — before he answered the question, “What would you do with a calendar?” — that I was actually proud and hopeful that my little absent-minded professor was finally getting into the swing of thinking ahead. That he was taking a pro-active role in his own academic and private agendas. I wondered, was he interested in keeping on top of his school work? Perhaps mapping out upcoming tests and projects? Or maybe he wanted to have a better handle on his extra-curricular activities?

His response? “I want to keep track of which Sundays are going to be pancake Sundays or waffle Sundays.”

If you are scratching your head, wondering what in the world he’s talking about — welcome to the club. I was, too.

Then he reminded me that, earlier in the evening, we had discussed bringing back the weekend tradition of me making pancakes from scratch on Sundays.