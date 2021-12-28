Mom has one goal for her family this Christmas break — do absolutely nothing. Here's why.

“Big plans over Christmas break?”

It’s a question I’ve been asked often over the last month. From mom friends at school functions to coworkers and neighbors, we’re all sharing our Christmas vacation plans. And while others have shared their holiday travel adventures, ambitious hosting goals and busy schedules, my answer has remained the same.

Nothing.

We are doing nothing.

Our extended family is all local, so we have the luxury of a travel-free Christmas break. I hosted Thanksgiving and went all out, so if anyone comes over this break, they’ll have to deal with our usual chaos and mess — plus the clutter that always happens when our five kids are home for consecutive days at a time. And we’re planning a total number of zero activities over these two weeks.

I’ve had some mom friends mention new movies they want to get to the theater to see over break as a bare minimum of scheduled activities for their kiddos. But I can’t even bring myself to promise my kids anything but Netflix.

This school year has worn us out. So we’re going to do exactly what this winter break is designed for — take a break.