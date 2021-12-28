Mom has one goal for her family this Christmas break — do absolutely nothing. Here's why.

“Big plans over Christmas break?”
It’s a question I’ve been asked often over the last month. From mom friends at school functions to coworkers and neighbors, we’re all sharing our Christmas vacation plans. And while others have shared their holiday travel adventures, ambitious hosting goals and busy schedules, my answer has remained the same.
Nothing.
We are doing nothing.
Our extended family is all local, so we have the luxury of a travel-free Christmas break. I hosted Thanksgiving and went all out, so if anyone comes over this break, they’ll have to deal with our usual chaos and mess — plus the clutter that always happens when our five kids are home for consecutive days at a time. And we’re planning a total number of zero activities over these two weeks.
I’ve had some mom friends mention new movies they want to get to the theater to see over break as a bare minimum of scheduled activities for their kiddos. But I can’t even bring myself to promise my kids anything but Netflix.
This school year has worn us out. So we’re going to do exactly what this winter break is designed for — take a break.
My kids are as excited about the weeks of nothing in our future as we are. They’re exhausted with all our regularly scheduled activities, and are either tired of being dragged from function to function or tired of babysitting their younger siblings while my husband and I attend all the things.
We got so busy during the climactic rush of end-of-semester projects, holiday concerts and performances, and high school basketball schedule madness that we hadn’t even had a homemade meal for literal weeks until the first night of Christmas break when I was finally able to make a soup.
It was just chicken noodle, but nothing homemade has ever tasted better.
We’re an active family, and with five kids involved in at least one thing a piece, our schedules fill up quickly. But eventually we run out of gas. And that’s why this break, set exactly in the middle of the school year, is our favorite two-week period to do absolutely nothing.
Maybe we’ll see some friends over the next few days. We did, of course, get together with family for the holidays. And there might be a spontaneous movie in here somewhere. But our schedule right now is completely empty and it feels amazing.
So far, we’ve slept in as late as we can, stayed up late for movies and popcorn and spent entire days in our pajamas. I’ve asked for requests for homemade meals they’ve been missing. We might tackle a few cleaning projects. But there will be no rushing, running or spectating involved until school resumes.
And I can’t think of a better way to enjoy this holiday break.
When school resumes, we’ll be reenergized and rested. My new 2022 planner will be full of plans and projects. My husband and I will start going over our week again on Sunday nights to make sure we’re dividing the activities, events and games so everyone has a ride and a present parent at all their various things.
But until then you can find us at home, feet propped up, Christmas movie marathons on the TV and dirty dishes in the sink. And it will be the best Christmas break I can remember in a long time.
* * *
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.