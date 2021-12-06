Mom knew kids would learn Santa's true identity someday, but didn't expect it to happen so suddenly

As a parent in a house that celebrates Christmas, this time of year is always filled with a special kind of magic.
In our family, this includes letters to the North Pole, being extra helpful and good (because that squirrel peeking through the kitchen window could be a Santa scout), leaving out a plate of cookies and a glass of milk and listening for sleigh bells on Christmas Eve night.
Then, the other day, as I’m driving my 11-year-old son, Declan, to his guitar lesson, everything changed.
Lately, Declan has been grumbling about studying music, and, with varying degrees of patience, I have put up with his protests. However, this week I felt especially empowered to set him straight by reminding him that “Santa is watching” with a sly mention of the naughty list. This is something that, in years past, would have stopped him in mid-grumble.
Instead, Declan says, “Mom, there’s no such thing as a naughty list. I know the real deal about Santa.”
So I followed up by asking what he thinks the real deal is. He says, “It’s you and dad.”
And just like that — without the least amount of fanfare — my son had unmasked Santa’s secret identity.
I still remember where I was when I got the scoop on Santa. I was shopping with my mom at Target when I finally got the nerve to ask the question my heart already had the answer to: “Mom, is Santa real?”
Once my hunch was confirmed about Santa, I asked about the other members of the magical triumvirate — the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy. Those mysterious beings whose nighttime visits are contingent on never being seen.
Since the unmasking of Santa Claus was one of those forever memory moments for me, I had been preparing myself for years for the arrival of that same question from my own kids.
There were numerous imaginary scripts floating around in my head; filled with a range of my sage and heartfelt responses to his question. I had mentally scouted different cinematic locations where this would occur: on a peaceful snowy walk to go sledding, cozy in front of the fireplace drinking hot cocoa or him snuggled in bed quietly asking before I shut off the light. None of these run downs included being blindsided on a rainy Wednesday afternoon.
When I ask when he figured things out, he tells me 2019. He says he’s sorry he pretended for so long, but he didn’t want me to be “disappointed” that he knew.
My son has known for two whole years, and I can’t even turn around to make eye contact with him because I’m stuck in traffic behind the wheel of my SUV. I have my arm draped across the back of the passenger seat, nervously tapping the headrest with my hand when I feel Declan's hand close around mine. It stills and he asks, “Mom, can I help be Santa?”
And I tell my instantly mature son that I would love for him to help me and immediately thank him for all of the present wrapping he has volunteered to do. Oh, no? Then all the presents he plans on buying. Not what he was thinking? Fine. We can start small with helping put the gifts under the tree. Declan laughed.
This moment wasn’t the forever moment I had planned, but it was the perfect one I will always remember.
***
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s Big Party Show in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes three times a month for Momaha.com.