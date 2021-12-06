Mom knew kids would learn Santa's true identity someday, but didn't expect it to happen so suddenly

Once my hunch was confirmed about Santa, I asked about the other members of the magical triumvirate — the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy. Those mysterious beings whose nighttime visits are contingent on never being seen.

Since the unmasking of Santa Claus was one of those forever memory moments for me, I had been preparing myself for years for the arrival of that same question from my own kids.

There were numerous imaginary scripts floating around in my head; filled with a range of my sage and heartfelt responses to his question. I had mentally scouted different cinematic locations where this would occur: on a peaceful snowy walk to go sledding, cozy in front of the fireplace drinking hot cocoa or him snuggled in bed quietly asking before I shut off the light. None of these run downs included being blindsided on a rainy Wednesday afternoon.

When I ask when he figured things out, he tells me 2019. He says he’s sorry he pretended for so long, but he didn’t want me to be “disappointed” that he knew.