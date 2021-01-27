Mom may not understand crazy father-daughter playtime, but wouldn't change a thing about it

How is that playing Barbies? It is an affront to Barbie players everywhere. If it weren’t for the fact that the kid seems to thoroughly enjoy my hubby’s X-Games knockoff version of Barbies, I would banish him to Legoland forever.

And when he and my daughter play with her little Peppa Pig kitchen, do they make cookies? No, they do not. They make — sigh — chili. Chili! I mean, how is that a game? Wouldn’t that just be pouring a bunch of bean cans into a pot and then walking away (while drinking a beer)? Chili is a fine meal if that’s your thing, but I don’t think it’s worthy of play-acting.

And don’t even get me started on her cardboard house.

We bought a new recliner a few months ago, and my husband said he was going to cut a door in the box and make the kid a fort. I was good with that; I mean, kids love that stuff, right?

But it is still here. And it’s grown bigger.

When he made it, it had one door and one window; that was it. But then my husband decided it needed a second window so she could see the TV from inside. He cut out a second window, but then it bothered him that she was a little too tall to stand up inside. So what did he do? He cut up another box, taped it on top and now she can stand up in her very tall box house.