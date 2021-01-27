Mom may not understand crazy father-daughter playtime, but wouldn't change a thing about it

Even though my youngest has four siblings, she’s a bit like an only child when it comes to playing because her closest sibling is 12 years older than her.
This means my husband and I have clocked a lot of hours playing with her.
Recently, I’ve noticed when it’s my husband’s turn, playtime looks a little different. The only reason I noticed was because I was called out by my 5-year old for playing Barbies “too slow.”
What?
To me, playing Barbies is all about fashion — changing the outfit, finding the perfect shoes, digging through the Barbie box in search of a kicky beret or fedora. That’s the game, right? So how could I be playing “too slow?”
Well, I watched the other day as my husband followed my daughter to the playhouse and, friends, he is totally doing it all wrong. The way he plays Barbies could only be called...competitive.
They sat down in front of the Barbie house, and he and my daughter immediately raced to see who could get their doll changed and seated in the Barbie convertible first. That’s it; that was the game. No thoughtful accessory perusal, no consideration of the season — they just raced to the quick-change and then proceeded to do it all over again.
And again.
How is that playing Barbies? It is an affront to Barbie players everywhere. If it weren’t for the fact that the kid seems to thoroughly enjoy my hubby’s X-Games knockoff version of Barbies, I would banish him to Legoland forever.
And when he and my daughter play with her little Peppa Pig kitchen, do they make cookies? No, they do not. They make — sigh — chili. Chili! I mean, how is that a game? Wouldn’t that just be pouring a bunch of bean cans into a pot and then walking away (while drinking a beer)? Chili is a fine meal if that’s your thing, but I don’t think it’s worthy of play-acting.
And don’t even get me started on her cardboard house.
We bought a new recliner a few months ago, and my husband said he was going to cut a door in the box and make the kid a fort. I was good with that; I mean, kids love that stuff, right?
But it is still here. And it’s grown bigger.
When he made it, it had one door and one window; that was it. But then my husband decided it needed a second window so she could see the TV from inside. He cut out a second window, but then it bothered him that she was a little too tall to stand up inside. So what did he do? He cut up another box, taped it on top and now she can stand up in her very tall box house.
Oh yeah, he added a skylight, too.
This ginormous eyesore of a box in the living room has become so big that it blocks the light that usually comes in through the front window. It cuts off the view of the TV from the reading chair. It makes vacuuming that room an impossibility. But if I dare mention that it might be time to break the thing down, the residents of this house react as if I’ve suggested beheading kittens and declawing puppies.
I tease, but in truth, I love the way those two custom make their own playtime. I may not understand their games, but it is next-level quality time. They absolutely do their own thing and I wouldn’t have it any other way.
***
Lynn Kirkle lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes novels under the name Lynn Painter, and can be found at lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.