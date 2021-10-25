Mom nearly forgot what it's like caring for sick kids after almost two years without any colds

Everyone in my house, barring me, is sick. Don’t worry, it’s not COVID. A quick swab of three noses produced negative results.

The tests were taken as a precaution because it was pretty evident from the onset of the first sniffle that my 11-year-old son, Declan, had brought home a run-of-the-mill cold — an ordinary nothing that some sleep, fluids and Tylenol can’t manage kind of bug.

It’s been almost two years since anyone in my house has had a cold. It feels weird and — I can’t believe I’m writing this bit — downright refreshing to have a kid home sick with some sneezes and a runny nose. Just a little ol’ seasonal sniffle.

I almost forgot how to be a mom in sick kid mode, but then my husband, Peter, reminded me that mom in sick kid mode really isn’t my strong suit. Peter says my biggest contribution to the medical community was me not joining it. This is his funny way of telling people that I am a terrible sickbed attendant.

He’s not wrong.

Some people grow up in houses where being sick is a fast way to get extra love and attention from their parents. They enjoy long afternoons of being doted on and catered to — with a few pitying squeezes thrown in because love is the best medicine.