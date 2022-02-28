Mom reflects on resilience, patience of kids during toughest times of the pandemic

After nearly two years, my kids are going to school today for the first time without having to wear a mask. When I asked them how they felt about the new guidelines, I was met with overwhelming excitement.

My 10-year-old daughter, Mara, is eager to see how everybody looks. For some of these kids, there are new teachers — maybe even classmates — whose faces they’ll be seeing in full for the first time. Declan, my 12-year-old son, is also interested taking in everyone’s full visage.

However, they both agreed they were most looking forward to having their own faces finally free.

There have been a lot of differing opinions about masks and the people willing or not willing to wear them. I’m not here to wade into sometimes turbulent waters of personal freedom and public safety. I’m here to congratulate the kids, the teachers and the school support staff who have been masked up and patiently waited for this day to arrive.

Like the beginning of the pandemic, when things began slowly and then seemed to happen all at once...so now does this part. I don’t want to jinx us all and call it a conclusion, but it feels like the end — or like an ending. However, based on past “endings” — I’m looking at you 2021 — and my own superstition, I will simply label what is now happening as a “part” of the pandemic. I'm hoping that it can be later amended to read “the end part."

That’s what I told Mara when she asked if not having to wear masks at school anymore meant the whole thing was finally over. I told her I hoped it was. She said, “It has to end sometime. A pandemic has to end, otherwise we would have to call it something else.”

She’s right, but she’s also only in fourth grade. But I suppose that, unlike when I was in the fourth grade, she’s spending a lot of time thinking about and living through a pandemic. Our little ones may have had their faces covered for a good portion of their childhoods, but they’ve had their eyes and ears open, and when they let us grown-ups in on what’s been going on behind the masks, it’s been — for me at least — equal parts awe and pride with the occasional tinge of sadness.

One night a few months ago, Declan wanted to know whether we were going to be able to visit his grandparents for Christmas, and I said we had to wait and see. In his frustration at me not having an answer, he said, “But you’re the mom. You’re supposed to know!”

And that’s when a part of me was unmasked.

Mom magic doesn’t last forever. At some point, our kids figure out there’s a person behind the persona and, for a lot of us parents, the last two years ushered in that reality sooner than we would have expected.

The silver lining to all of this is the remarkable resilience families have proven to be capable of — that honor not least of which goes to the children.

I’m amazed at how strong our kids have been, even when they were scared. How big the scope of their caring is for others, even for people they may never know or meet. How patient they have been with us parents, who they count on to have all the answers. Finally, how understanding and loving they have been, even when we aren’t.

I welcome the next stage of things with the hope I’ve been inspired to have by our kids.

Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s Big Party Show in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes three times a month for Momaha.com.