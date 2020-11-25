Mom’s hunt for hypoallergenic pets uncovers terrifying alternatives

Like most 5-year-olds, my daughter loves animals. She loves them all — cats, dogs, raccoons, squirrels, etc. Heck, my kid even finds “chubby little fuzzy bumble bees” adorable.
I would love to give her a pet, but anything with fur pretty much makes me wheeze and require an ER visit. I know there are hypo-allergenic dogs, but they aren’t hypo-allergenic to me. Trust me. I’ve tried. Still, when I see her mothering her stuffed animals, I’m overcome with guilt. There has to be some type of pet — besides fish — that won’t kill me, right? Here are a few options I explored:
A hedgehog
I saw a YouTube video where a tiny hedgehog ran through a maze, then climbed into a toy ambulance at the end and rode away. It was beyond cute. That little prickly baby was downright enchanting, so maybe a hedgehog would be the perfect pet, right? Um — not so much.
As soon as I read the words “nocturnal” and tales of how much noise they make while humans are sleeping, the hog was questionable. I had visions of my daughter awake all night, playing with her beloved pet while also having sleep deprivation meltdowns. But still — so cute, right?
Cute is good, but once I factored in the quills, the spitballs and the potential salmonella-exposure, I decided the hedgehog is not the pet for us. Besides, the fact that they eat insects would be a challenging concept for my creature-loving kindergartener. I’m certain she would cry for every lost cricket life, and I know would cry every time I had to (insert gagging noise) purchase crickets from some sort of bug-selling retailer.
A hairless cat
I know that sounds crazy because most of us can still picture the terrifying Sphinx cat that Rachel had on "Friends," but what if that was a fluke? What if Sphinx cats are adorable in real life? I mean, all kittens are cute. That is an inarguable fact. So it stands to reason that even hairless kittens have to be adorable.
Only...nope. As it turns out, not all kittens are cute. Tiny, hairless cats do not make you say, "Aw!" It’s more like, "Ahhh! This year has been scary enough. I’m not about to introduce a feline from the underworld into our home anytime in the near future.
A chameleon
I’m not a lizard-loving kind of person, but they don’t have fur and can be kept in a cage so I thought it might be a feasible option. After all, the one in Disney’s “Rapunzel” seemed like a real chill dude.
But as soon as I read about their favorite foods — crickets, mealworms, super worms, wax worms, wax moths and cockroaches — I was out. That and the fact that a potential chameleon health issue is mouth rot made the chameleon sound a lot like something from a horrible nightmare.
After considering a few more options, I closed the door on pets for good. The kid has gotten used to trolling me about my allergies, anyway. "Why don’t we have a cute puppy? Oh, yeah, that’s right - because mom is allergic." Why would I want to mess with well-placed preschool sarcasm?
Besides, she has said no less that 20 times that "when mom is gone, we will get a dog." So I think she already has a plan in the works. I’m a little uneasy with what that plan might be, but a plan is a plan.
***
Lynn Kirkle is an author and lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes twice a month for momaha.com, and can be found at www.lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.
Omaha World-Herald: Momaha
