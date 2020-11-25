Mom’s hunt for hypoallergenic pets uncovers terrifying alternatives

Like most 5-year-olds, my daughter loves animals. She loves them all — cats, dogs, raccoons, squirrels, etc. Heck, my kid even finds “chubby little fuzzy bumble bees” adorable.

I would love to give her a pet, but anything with fur pretty much makes me wheeze and require an ER visit. I know there are hypo-allergenic dogs, but they aren’t hypo-allergenic to me. Trust me. I’ve tried. Still, when I see her mothering her stuffed animals, I’m overcome with guilt. There has to be some type of pet — besides fish — that won’t kill me, right? Here are a few options I explored:

A hedgehog

I saw a YouTube video where a tiny hedgehog ran through a maze, then climbed into a toy ambulance at the end and rode away. It was beyond cute. That little prickly baby was downright enchanting, so maybe a hedgehog would be the perfect pet, right? Um — not so much.

As soon as I read the words “nocturnal” and tales of how much noise they make while humans are sleeping, the hog was questionable. I had visions of my daughter awake all night, playing with her beloved pet while also having sleep deprivation meltdowns. But still — so cute, right?