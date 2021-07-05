Mom turns into unrecognizable ball of stress when packing family for summer vacation

I love my family, but when I’m packing for the two-week family summer trip to Omaha, I transform into an unrecognizable ball of stress who, at my core, still loves my people but doesn't really like them.

The division of labor in our house is very specific. In all things, my husband, Peter, is my partner and parenting equal. Unless we are talking about family trip preparations. That has silently and undeniably become “my” department.

There was no official summit or meeting of minds as to how Peter and I divvied up our household duties. We just naturally fell into our roles.

Peter is the finance guy and on house/car maintenance detail. I’m the family quartermaster, calendar keeper and activities director. When it comes to the kids, we complement each other. Peter does school drop-off while I do pick-up. He handles the kids’ grooming and my job is wardrobe. It’s a good system, and we have it down at home and on the road.

But packing is something that has firmly installed itself under the category of “Molly’s job.” This happened like most unspoken assignments. Early on, I took on the task, did it well and it became solely mine without any discussion or agreement.