Mom turns into unrecognizable ball of stress when packing family for summer vacation

I love my family, but when I’m packing for the two-week family summer trip to Omaha, I transform into an unrecognizable ball of stress who, at my core, still loves my people but doesn't really like them.
The division of labor in our house is very specific. In all things, my husband, Peter, is my partner and parenting equal. Unless we are talking about family trip preparations. That has silently and undeniably become “my” department.
There was no official summit or meeting of minds as to how Peter and I divvied up our household duties. We just naturally fell into our roles.
Peter is the finance guy and on house/car maintenance detail. I’m the family quartermaster, calendar keeper and activities director. When it comes to the kids, we complement each other. Peter does school drop-off while I do pick-up. He handles the kids’ grooming and my job is wardrobe. It’s a good system, and we have it down at home and on the road.
But packing is something that has firmly installed itself under the category of “Molly’s job.” This happened like most unspoken assignments. Early on, I took on the task, did it well and it became solely mine without any discussion or agreement.
Now here I am, a decade later, standing in a room filled with laundry baskets, suitcases and piles upon piles of clothes, wondering where to start as my husband saunters into the room, drops his duffel bag on the floor and says, “I’m all packed and ready to go.” In that moment, I am oozing with envy that his night before we leave for a trip isn’t a stress-induced scramble to make sure the kids have enough underwear while also remembering to pack my own.
Faced with my towering pile of chaos, I forget that the following day Peter will be helming the eight-hour drive from Chicago to Omaha as I lazily read and nap in the passenger seat. I don’t think of future worry-free me because I’m too consumed with white-hot jealousy that all he has to do is pack a bag for himself and his trip prep is essentially over for the evening.
One day, I will delegate this task of packing to each individual child and will come to a happy space where I’m only in charge of myself. But with Declan being 11 years old and Mara being 9, they are still on the young side of trusting them to not load up their suitcases with Legos, books and markers instead of actual clothes.
For the foreseeable future, I’m on the hook and, as with most things parenting, I’ve taken care of the children’s luggage before my own. I know that Declan and Mara have plenty of clothes for any kind of weather, and so many pairs of socks and underwear, that there is no threat of running out. However, my own bag is a mountain of fabric spilling out of an unzippable suitcase.
There may or may not be pants in that pile and I may once again have to buy a bathing suit or a toothbrush at our destination because I can visualize where I left my forgotten belongings back home. But at that point, I’m no longer stressed-out, pre-trip Molly, I’m the chill we've-arrived Molly. As long as I remember the kids and we get there safely, I think we can wing the rest.
***
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s Big Party Show in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes twice a month for Momaha.com.