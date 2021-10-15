Mom used 'stay interview' to see how 6-year-old feels about family; her answers are hilarious

Recently, I was reading a blog about “stay” interviews. If you’re not familiar with them, don’t worry. I wasn’t, either. Essentially, they’re interviews that some corporations schedule with existing employees in order to understand how they’re feeling and what compels them to stay with the organization.

They help an employer focus on engagement and retention.

After finishing the article, I decided to get cute and see how my 6-year-old would react to “stay” interview questions. I mean, what better way to determine if I’m properly focused on her engagement? I definitely want to retain her in the family — in fact, it’s my No. 1 goal — so surely these questions can only help, right?

I used some of the recommended questions from the article, but changed a few words here and there so they would relate to a family versus an employer. Her answers were cute, but also a little telling on how she really feels about her place in our family at this point in her life.

Here are some of her responses:

What is your favorite part about being in our family?