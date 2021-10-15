Mom used 'stay interview' to see how 6-year-old feels about family; her answers are hilarious

Recently, I was reading a blog about “stay” interviews. If you’re not familiar with them, don’t worry. I wasn’t, either. Essentially, they’re interviews that some corporations schedule with existing employees in order to understand how they’re feeling and what compels them to stay with the organization.
They help an employer focus on engagement and retention.
After finishing the article, I decided to get cute and see how my 6-year-old would react to “stay” interview questions. I mean, what better way to determine if I’m properly focused on her engagement? I definitely want to retain her in the family — in fact, it’s my No. 1 goal — so surely these questions can only help, right?
I used some of the recommended questions from the article, but changed a few words here and there so they would relate to a family versus an employer. Her answers were cute, but also a little telling on how she really feels about her place in our family at this point in her life.
Here are some of her responses:
What is your favorite part about being in our family?
To be honest, I expected her to go OFF on this question. I thought she would enumerate some of our family traditions, gush about her beloved siblings and basically wax poetic about the joys of being born a Kirkle.
Her answer, however, was much shorter and way less sweet.
“My favorite part is when we watch funny cat videos together on your phone.”
Ummm...seriously, kid?
If you could change one thing about our family, what would it be?
“I would change you guys being the boss of everyone. You would have to listen to me and do everything I say. And I would boss you around so much.”
I’m pretty sure she gave the exact same answer many corporate employees have given to their supervisors since the “stay” interview’s inception.
Do you feel that mommy and daddy have properly recognized you for all that you bring to the family?
“I look the same as I always have. Yes, you guys recognize me properly every time.”
What do you look forward to most each day?
“Spending time with you guys.”
Aww. There’s a good answer.
What do you look forward to least each day?
Listening to you when you say no to all the things like candy for breakfast and eating dinner on the couch.
Aww. There’s less of a good answer.
How would you describe the effectiveness of the feedback that mommy and daddy give you?
“It doesn’t work at all. When you tell me that I should keep my room clean, I don’t feel like it. A lot of times I say I’ll do it tomorrow, but then I don’t want to so sometimes I don’t.”
Wow. Out of the mouths of babes, right? Also — am I a terrible manager?
What would you like to learn in the next year?
She seemed excited by this question, which made me excited. Yay, learning! I leaned in a little closer, expecting to hear a revelation related to reading or math.
Instead, my kid said, “To drive a car and to be a grown-up.”
Um, I guess I will pass that response to training and see if they can work up a personal learning plan.
In closing, what can we do to make your experience here even better?
My daughter looked at me, considered her words very carefully, and then uttered, “Let me watch even more cat videos.”
***
Lynn Kirkle lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes novels under the name Lynn Painter, and can be found at lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.