Mom will love these personalized garden stones

Hey, dads and kids! Here's a Mother's Day craft idea. Surprise Mom with a keepsake steppingstone for the garden.

Remember to date and sign your work (with your initials or thumbprints clustered in a heart shape).

WHAT YOU NEED

» 8-pound box steppingstone mix or quick-mix concrete

» Steppingstone mold (a plastic pie pan or plant saucer will work)

» Bucket or pail

» Water

» Paint stirrer

» Tiles, marbles, stones, shells or other embellishments

WHAT YOU DO

1. Using a bucket and paint stirrer, mix concrete and water according to package directions. The cement should be the consistency of sour cream.

2. Scoop cement into mold and gently tap edges to remove air bubbles and even out the mixture. Use paint stirrer to finish smoothing the top layer.