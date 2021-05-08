Mom will love these personalized garden stones

Hey, dads and kids! Here's a Mother's Day craft idea. Surprise Mom with a keepsake steppingstone for the garden.
Remember to date and sign your work (with your initials or thumbprints clustered in a heart shape).
WHAT YOU NEED
» 8-pound box steppingstone mix or quick-mix concrete
» Steppingstone mold (a plastic pie pan or plant saucer will work)
» Bucket or pail
» Water
» Paint stirrer
» Tiles, marbles, stones, shells or other embellishments
WHAT YOU DO
1. Using a bucket and paint stirrer, mix concrete and water according to package directions. The cement should be the consistency of sour cream.
2. Scoop cement into mold and gently tap edges to remove air bubbles and even out the mixture. Use paint stirrer to finish smoothing the top layer.
3. Press tiles, marbles, stones, shells, etc., into the cement, submerging embellishments so they are flush with the top of the cement. If you’re decorating with hand prints or lettering, let stone set for 30 minutes before making indentations. You’ll have about an hour total to decorate.
4. Once your design is finished, use a damp rag to remove cement smudges on embellishments.
5. Allow cement to dry for 48 hours, remove your steppingstone from the mold. Wrap for an unveiling by mom or place directly in the garden.