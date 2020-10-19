Momaha Bookshelf: 'Leaf Man' and other stories of autumn

Fall is definitely here. The temperatures are starting to cool and the leaves are changing and falling from the trees. Here are five children's books that celebrate this magical season.

1. “Leaf Man” by Lois Ehlert. Fall is here and Leaf Man is on the move. Where is he going? Follow along as the story comes to life on die-cut pages with illustrations made from actual fall leaves. Ages 4 to 7.

2. “Hello, Fall!: A Picture Book” by Deborah Diesen; illustrations by Lucy Fleming. A grandfather and his granddaughter welcome fall and discover beauty and wonder in every moment. Ages 2 to 6.

3. “The Autumn Visitors” by Karel Hayes. Kids and adults will enjoy following a family of bears as they experience the beauty and fun of a New England autumn. Ages 3 to 8.

4. “Awesome Autumn: All Kinds of Fall Facts and Fun” by Bruce Goldstone. Come explore everything about autumn — changing leaves, animals flying south or getting ready to hibernate, the harvest, Halloween and more — in this fun book with colorful photos, lively explanations and even some classic craft ideas. Ages 4 to 8.