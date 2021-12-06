Moms are coming up with their own solutions for supply change shortages

Robin Shearer said in addition to shopping locally, she’ll look for experience-based gifts such as zoo memberships or concert tickets.

Chelsea Carlson said she’s a big fan of Facebook Marketplace, consignment events and garage sales.

“I'd rather give my money to a fellow parent, stimulate the local economy, and not perpetuate the environmental damage from mass produced and cheap products. They already have plenty so I'm not worried about toys and gifts, but rather food shortages or price hikes for people who are already marginalized,” she wrote. “We should be concentrating on the needs of the community, not the wants of kids. Donate to your local food pantry in lieu of buying gifts that might not be delivered in time for Christmas. I think this is a great reason to reflect on what's actually important and an educational opportunity for many, especially children.”

Jenny Wittig said if her kids want something specific and it doesn’t arrive, she’ll just print a picture of the item and let them know it’s coming. Apryl McLean said she’ll talk to her kids honestly if a present doesn’t arrive and tell them it will come when they can get it.