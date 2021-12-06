Moms are coming up with their own solutions for supply change shortages

Santa Claus may not be able to deliver as in years past, so members of the Omaha Area Moms Group on Facebook are coming up with other solutions.
Supply chain problems mean some sought-after items could be in short supply or not available at all.
Some lucky moms like Christina Otto and Abby Krieger Ferry already have gifts stashed and ready to go. Others such as Kathleen Cole have relatives who sent money early so she could shop early for presents from them.
Megan Hernandez said it’s the perfect time to explain that Christmas is not about gifts.
“It’s about giving, and family and the spirit of being festive,” she wrote when The World-Herald asked moms in the group what their solutions might be this year.
Lots of moms agree and are trying to turn the focus away from presents.
“We talk about Christmas and how what matters is family, being together, doing kind things for others, celebrating Jesus, how lucky we are,” Kelli Sib said.
“Christmas isn’t supposed to be about gifts,” Joni Hunt wrote. “It’s about family, food, Jesus and just being together.”
Amanda Poulson said if she can’t give her kids gifts, she focuses on fun activities like baking cookies together, sledding and driving around to see Christmas lights.
“Memories over presents,” she wrote.
Lex Tan’s family will be writing stories, reading books, building cardboard castles and staging silly photo shoots.
Gina Adams Samci said her family is also creating memories this year instead of buying gifts.
“We are going to Colorado and staying at one of our favorite resorts,” she wrote. “My kids (6-7-11) already know they aren’t getting gifts and when they start saying 'I want X for Christmas' I gently remind them and they light up and get excited all over again. This supports the narrative that experiences and family are more important than gifts. AND it supports an industry that was severely impacted by the global COVID pandemic.”
Tashena BhreAn Lewellyn said her family is focusing on giving this year.
“Not buying and giving but making and giving,” she wrote. “Then the gift includes the gift of our time, attention and effort as well. We are giving of ourselves.”
Local artist Nicole Serrano said this is a good time to shop locally. That’s what Breanna Caldwell and Kirsten Larson are doing, too.
“I've started making a list of locally owned businesses and artists to explore,” Larson wrote. “I feel confident that I can find something wonderful for every person on my list and also support the local economy.”
Robin Shearer said in addition to shopping locally, she’ll look for experience-based gifts such as zoo memberships or concert tickets.
Chelsea Carlson said she’s a big fan of Facebook Marketplace, consignment events and garage sales.
“I'd rather give my money to a fellow parent, stimulate the local economy, and not perpetuate the environmental damage from mass produced and cheap products. They already have plenty so I'm not worried about toys and gifts, but rather food shortages or price hikes for people who are already marginalized,” she wrote. “We should be concentrating on the needs of the community, not the wants of kids. Donate to your local food pantry in lieu of buying gifts that might not be delivered in time for Christmas. I think this is a great reason to reflect on what's actually important and an educational opportunity for many, especially children.”
Jenny Wittig said if her kids want something specific and it doesn’t arrive, she’ll just print a picture of the item and let them know it’s coming. Apryl McLean said she’ll talk to her kids honestly if a present doesn’t arrive and tell them it will come when they can get it.
“If they asked why Santa didn’t get it, I would say he has a lot of gifts to give and sometimes he doesn’t have what every child needs or what every child wants,” McLean said.
Kimberly Mueller-Malone said her kids change their minds so often and are so excited on Christmas morning they don’t notice if that “must have” isn’t there.
Annie Belle already has an answer ready if something doesn’t arrive in time.
“I would just say Santa needed extra time. Perhaps delay 'Christmas' since my kids are too young to know."
Kaylin Cavalli said it’s a good opportunity to teach them about real life. Economic struggles, political divisiveness and adjusting to how things are done in life now.
Keri Evans agreed that it’s a teachable moment.
“Christmas isn't about getting the perfect present,” she said. “It's a good chance to help kids see that.”
marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh