Moms as CEOs? No, we're more like janitors, sales people and HR and wellness directors

I saw an ad today that referred to moms as “CEOs of the household.” As charming of a nod as that is to those of us out here corralling the children, it is categorically incorrect. Don’t CEOs sit behind desks and make important decisions while wearing nice clothes and talking in complete sentences?
Yeah, that’s not like a mom. Well, not this mom at least. I wear many, many hats in this household corporation, and none of them involve nice clothes and quiet.
For starters, I mainly work in maintenance/facilities/janitorial, which is absolutely the most important department and also the least glamorous.
If there is a clogged toilet, I’m the one who gets the call. If something doesn’t work the instant the tenants in this building want it to, they loudly shout my name until I appear at their side. WiFi outages, phone issues, television reception — I’m their go-to repair person. Spilled drinks, dropped foods, random acts of nausea — I do the clean-up work no one else will. I only wish they’d give me time to put on my uniform in the morning before they start submitting their demanding little work requests.
I also work in sales and marketing, servicing both internal and external customers.
Internally, I work hard at selling concepts to my kiddos. If the youngest wants to wear a tutu to school when it’s sub-zero outside, I have to formulate a creative pitch to redirect her fashion ideas.
“You should wear the black pants instead because they look cool with that shirt; kind of like something a pirate would wear.”
I also pitch unexciting foods to my customers, who are picky little buggers with terribly unforgiving palates.
“This broccoli is different, honey. The cheese makes it taste like nachos instead of grass.”
Coincidentally, I also work just as hard selling the idea of takeout food to my husband when I don’t want to cook. Some days it takes a lot of strategic planning to come up with just the right pitch to get him on board.
“Joe got all As. Maybe we should get a fun dinner tonight as a reward.”
Sure, I might be referring to a long-forgotten semester from a previous year, but more often than not he just goes along with my professional guidance. While rolling his eyes and smiling, of course.
Externally, I sell my family — pitch them, if you will — to the general public. If my youngest is whining in the checkout line at the grocery store, I smilingly explain to the cashier how tired she is. I try to sell the notion of a sweetly-exhausted kindergartner who is still adjusting to the long days of elementary school.
When I meet with my kids’ educators at parent-teacher conferences, I attempt to plant the idea that my family’s home life runs like some well-oiled Joanna Gaines machine as opposed to reality, which looks a little more like that TV show “The Middle.”
I’m not so sure I’ve ever closed that sale, by the way, but I give it my best.
I also spend a fair amount of time manning the HR Department, managing conflict resolution between my children and reinforcing the rules they continually ignore in spite of numerous verbal warnings.
I’m the wellness director as well, although that pretty much consists of me telling them to do things that I do not do myself like eat vegetables, go play outside, drink milk instead of soda, etc.
I do not practice what I preach, but to date no one has called me out on it. Perhaps they’re intimidated by my unchecked corporate power.
Yeah...that’s got to be it.
***
Lynn Kirkle lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes novels under the name Lynn Painter, and can be found at lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.