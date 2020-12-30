Moms as CEOs? No, we're more like janitors, sales people and HR and wellness directors

“You should wear the black pants instead because they look cool with that shirt; kind of like something a pirate would wear.”

I also pitch unexciting foods to my customers, who are picky little buggers with terribly unforgiving palates.

“This broccoli is different, honey. The cheese makes it taste like nachos instead of grass.”

Coincidentally, I also work just as hard selling the idea of takeout food to my husband when I don’t want to cook. Some days it takes a lot of strategic planning to come up with just the right pitch to get him on board.

“Joe got all As. Maybe we should get a fun dinner tonight as a reward.”

Sure, I might be referring to a long-forgotten semester from a previous year, but more often than not he just goes along with my professional guidance. While rolling his eyes and smiling, of course.

Externally, I sell my family — pitch them, if you will — to the general public. If my youngest is whining in the checkout line at the grocery store, I smilingly explain to the cashier how tired she is. I try to sell the notion of a sweetly-exhausted kindergartner who is still adjusting to the long days of elementary school.