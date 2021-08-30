Mom's long goodbyes annoy kids but she's not changing her ways

“Mom, dad’s right. You don’t know how to say goodbye.”

Lately, my son, Declan, and his sister, Mara, have started commenting on what they see as my inability to simply say I’m leaving a place and then quickly do so.

My children are young; young enough that saying goodbye to someone is as simple as uttering the word and walking away. And while they may only be 11 and 9 years old, they are old enough to notice and be annoyed by the fact that, for me, saying “so long” isn’t that simple.

My husband, Peter, has a name for it: The Long Cavanaugh Goodbye. I come from an extended line of protracted farewellers. Growing up, a good portion of my time spent at parties with my parents was waiting for them by the door as they made their never-ending rounds of departing well wishes. At least, that's how it appeared to me.

Being from a large Irish family, I learned there are two ways to leave a place. The first is taking an hour making sure you’ve said goodbye to everyone present, which usually leads to starting up a whole new chat. The second is simply grabbing your things and silently scuttling out the door before anyone notices.