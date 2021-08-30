Mom's long goodbyes annoy kids but she's not changing her ways

“Mom, dad’s right. You don’t know how to say goodbye.”
Lately, my son, Declan, and his sister, Mara, have started commenting on what they see as my inability to simply say I’m leaving a place and then quickly do so.
My children are young; young enough that saying goodbye to someone is as simple as uttering the word and walking away. And while they may only be 11 and 9 years old, they are old enough to notice and be annoyed by the fact that, for me, saying “so long” isn’t that simple.
My husband, Peter, has a name for it: The Long Cavanaugh Goodbye. I come from an extended line of protracted farewellers. Growing up, a good portion of my time spent at parties with my parents was waiting for them by the door as they made their never-ending rounds of departing well wishes. At least, that's how it appeared to me.
Being from a large Irish family, I learned there are two ways to leave a place. The first is taking an hour making sure you’ve said goodbye to everyone present, which usually leads to starting up a whole new chat. The second is simply grabbing your things and silently scuttling out the door before anyone notices.
While there are relatives artful in the act of “ghosting” their way out of an event, that was not the case with my mom and dad. And now it appears the tradition of long-winded exits is being carried on by me, and the tangent tradition of being deeply annoyed with this has been taken up by my children.
If my husband and children are to be believed, I should probably start wrapping up the end of this post right about here in order to not exceed my word count. I laugh, but their faces tell me they're serious.
But after a year and a half of masked, socially-distanced and virtual hang outs, I'm not in any rush to walk away from a good conversation. Can you blame me for wanting to squeeze every last second out of real-life interactions with an actual in-person human being over the summer? So, yeah, wrapping up a good time with friends isn’t quick, and that’s saying something since I wasn’t exactly great at it before 18 months of social isolation.
But what I’ve noticed is I’m not the only one. My kids may think I am, but us adults who were either locked in alone or with the same people pod are very keen to talk to other people.
If those other people are people you really love and enjoy and haven’t been able to touch or see in a while, well, a quick goodbye is hard. Plus, life is special and not to be taken for granted, and a big part of what makes that true is the friends and family we share it with. All of that combined doesn't make it easy for a lady like me who can't just hug farewell and leave.
So I guess this is my meandering way of letting Declan, Mara and Peter know that they can walk ahead or wait by the car, but I’m not rushing goodbye any time soon.
***
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s Big Party Show in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes twice a month for Momaha.com.