Moms make the worst patients: What I learned from taking a sick day

It's been said that "doctors make the worst patients." While that may be true, I would posit that it's moms who don't know how to take a sick day.

Among my mom friends, we've often laughed about how there is no such thing as a "sick day" for us. Even when the whole house has whatever illness is going around, it's mom or dad who still gives cuddles, checks symptoms, makes soup and keeps everyone going.

But what happens when mom is so sick she can't get out of bed?

Had this question been asked of me a few weeks ago, I would have boasted about my great immune system and good luck. Honestly, I can't remember a time when I've been so sick that I couldn't take care of our kids or go about the regular to-do list that keeps the household going. Before the pandemic, I was even one of those people who would take enough cold medicine that I could still put in a full day of work, believing some myth that if I didn't show up at work or at home, the world as we know it might just end.

But then I got COVID-19. I'm grateful I was vaccinated because I feel confident that, as rotten as I felt, had my symptoms been any more aggressive, I could have been in some trouble. I was as sick as I have ever felt, and the symptoms kept coming for days on end. And I was a terrible patient.