Moms need all the friends we can get, so don’t limit yourself to only 'mom friends'

In both of these situations, I think the idea of “mom friends” might be doing more harm than good.

Sure, it’s great to have friends who are going through the same experiences as you. It is helpful and reassuring to have knowledgeable and like-minded friends to talk to about sleep training, weaning or toddler tantrums.

But just as there is more to you than being a “mom,” your friendships can be built on more than having that in common. Not all of your friends have to “get” the ins and outs of parenting. All they need to “get” is you.

Just as you probably don’t have all the same experiences as your friends, your friends don’t need have all the same experiences as you in order for your relationship to be meaningful.

What I’m saying is, if you have a good friend, do what you can to keep them around whether or not they’re a mom. And on the other side of the equation, try to make sure your “mom friends” are really your friends, not just fellow moms, because our time is limited and valuable.

That time should be spent with good friends — ideally while you watch “The Mindy Project” together.

***

Ashley Strehle Hartman is a freelance writer and author. She and her husband have one daughter. Learn more about Hartman’s work and books at ashleystrehlehartman.com.