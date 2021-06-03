Moms need all the friends we can get, so don’t limit yourself to only 'mom friends'

Making friends as an adult — particularly as a parent — is hard and awkward, and I hate it.
Don’t get me wrong, I love having friends. I simply hate the work of making friends, because that absolutely feels like work to me.
I’m an introvert, so I’ve always been terrible at the “getting to know you” part of friendship where you’re interacting on a very superficial level.
Like many introverts, I prefer to go deep with my social interactions, rather than wide. I’d rather use my limited social energy to have honest, in-depth conversations with a few people rather than engage in small talk with a bunch of people. This is even more true now that I’m a parent.
Between parenting, work and just life, I don’t have the time or energy to maintain a bunch of casual friendships, and I don’t want to. That sounds exhausting and, like all parents of toddlers, I’m exhausted enough already.
What I want are good friends and I want them fast. Unfortunately, they can be hard to come by — even for Mindy Kaling.
If you are reading this and just thought “Who is Mindy Kaling?,” I have a few things to say to you. Number one, how dare you? Number two, just Google her. Number three, go watch and read everything Kaling has ever created. Right now. I’ll wait.
In the meantime, I’ll give you a basic bio: Kaling rose to fame as Kelly Kapoor on the hit show “The Office,” on which she was also a writer, director and executive producer. She’s written bestselling memoirs, created and starred in her own show “The Mindy Project” and starred in several other movies and television shows, many of which she created herself (all of which are awesome).
Kaling is also my dream celebrity best friend and a single mom of two who understands the struggle of making friends as an adult, because she’s talked about it herself.
“It's hard to make friends as an adult woman,” she said in an interview in 2015. “It's much harder to find someone you want to talk to than a man you want to sleep with…The only thing I want to do in the next five years is make a good friend.”
My God, if making good friends is hard for Kaling, imagine how hard it is for the mere mortals like us. That’s why I think it’s important for adult women — particularly moms — to keep our friendship options as open as possible.
Before I became a mom myself, some moms told me that they couldn’t maintain friendships with their friends who weren’t moms because “They just didn’t get it.” On the flip side, I’ve seen female friendships that seem to be built solely on the foundation of motherhood — in that both of the friends are moms, but they don’t really seem to have anything else in common.
In both of these situations, I think the idea of “mom friends” might be doing more harm than good.
Sure, it’s great to have friends who are going through the same experiences as you. It is helpful and reassuring to have knowledgeable and like-minded friends to talk to about sleep training, weaning or toddler tantrums.
But just as there is more to you than being a “mom,” your friendships can be built on more than having that in common. Not all of your friends have to “get” the ins and outs of parenting. All they need to “get” is you.
Just as you probably don’t have all the same experiences as your friends, your friends don’t need have all the same experiences as you in order for your relationship to be meaningful.
What I’m saying is, if you have a good friend, do what you can to keep them around whether or not they’re a mom. And on the other side of the equation, try to make sure your “mom friends” are really your friends, not just fellow moms, because our time is limited and valuable.
That time should be spent with good friends — ideally while you watch “The Mindy Project” together.
***
Ashley Strehle Hartman is a freelance writer and author. She and her husband have one daughter. Learn more about Hartman’s work and books at ashleystrehlehartman.com.