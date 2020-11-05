Moms: You are not a 'hot mess.' Please stop saying you are.

This does not make them a mess. This makes them human.

As mothers, we have to stop being so hard on ourselves. We have to stop judging ourselves and talking to ourselves in ways we wouldn’t do to others.

Think about it. What would you say to your children if they made a small mistake and called themselves a “mess?” Odds are you would offer them encouragement and support, and assure them that of course they aren’t a mess.

Mothers are no different. We will make mistakes. We will mess up, but this doesn’t make us a mess.

We have to let go of the superhero mom trope. We have to let go of the idea of not simply “having it all,” but also “being it all.” We cannot keep striving for perfection because we will not reach it, and when we don’t, we will feel like we’re not enough. We will feel like we are a mess.

Then we will say we are a “mess” and our children will hear us.

I don’t want my daughter to believe that if she cannot reach perfection, she is somehow failing. I don’t want my daughter to judge herself harshly for simply being human. I don’t want my daughter to see herself as a mess.