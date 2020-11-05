Moms: You are not a 'hot mess.' Please stop saying you are.

There are so many reasons I wanted to be a mom.
But one of the reasons — way, way, way down near the bottom of the list — was because I had some opinions on things I knew I couldn’t share until I became a mom myself.
And one of those opinions is this: I hate the phrase “hot mess mama.” I hate it, guys. I hate it so much.
Because here’s the thing: you may be hot and you may be a mama, but I assure you, you are not a mess.
I have yet to hear a mother who is actually a mess ever use this phrase. Mothers who are actually a mess are usually not self-aware enough to realize they are a mess, and if they do, they rarely care. That’s what makes them bad mothers. That’s what makes them a mess.
The women who I’ve heard call themselves “hot mess mamas” are anything but bad mothers. They are anything but a mess. They are simply human beings who are holding themselves to impossible standards and then judging themselves when they find this, well, impossible.
I’ve heard a lot of women call themselves a “hot mess mama” when they talk about their perceived shortcomings or failures. They will call themselves a mess when they are running late, when their house isn’t as clean as they’d like it to be, when their shirt has a baby food stain on it or when, in general, their life is not Pinterest-level perfect.
This does not make them a mess. This makes them human.
As mothers, we have to stop being so hard on ourselves. We have to stop judging ourselves and talking to ourselves in ways we wouldn’t do to others.
Think about it. What would you say to your children if they made a small mistake and called themselves a “mess?” Odds are you would offer them encouragement and support, and assure them that of course they aren’t a mess.
Mothers are no different. We will make mistakes. We will mess up, but this doesn’t make us a mess.
We have to let go of the superhero mom trope. We have to let go of the idea of not simply “having it all,” but also “being it all.” We cannot keep striving for perfection because we will not reach it, and when we don’t, we will feel like we’re not enough. We will feel like we are a mess.
Then we will say we are a “mess” and our children will hear us.
I don’t want my daughter to believe that if she cannot reach perfection, she is somehow failing. I don’t want my daughter to judge herself harshly for simply being human. I don’t want my daughter to see herself as a mess.
If we want our children to know they are worthy of love and have our love even when they make mistakes — even when they are not perfect — we have to model that love for ourselves. We can no longer seek perfection. We cannot judge ourselves for simply being human. We cannot call ourselves a mess or see ourselves as ones either.
Because as long as we are trying our best, for all our good bits and bad, we are not a mess. We are simply “mamas” and that is good enough.
Ashley Strehle Hartman is a freelance writer and author who has worked in journalism, public relations and advertising. She and her husband have one daughter.
Omaha World-Herald: Momaha
