Monster Mash Bash, Baseballoween and 15+ other spooky fun things to do this weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place today through Sunday.

1. Learn about science. The Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum will host SciPop: The Science of Spooky and Scary Things this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event, brought to the museum by the Nebraska Local Section of the American Chemistry Society and UNL, combines Halloween and chemistry. The day will include comic book science activities and presentations. There will be free activity bags for the first 300 kids. Kids 12 and younger are free. More.

2. Visit a pumpkin patch. It's time for picking apples, pumpkins and other fall fruits, going on hayrack rides, cooking marshmallows over a bonfire, getting lost in a corn maze or participating in fall festivals. You can find all this and more at one of these local pumpkin patches and orchards.