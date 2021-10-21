Monster Mash Bash, Baseballoween and 15+ other spooky fun things to do this weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place today through Sunday.
1. Learn about science. The Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum will host SciPop: The Science of Spooky and Scary Things this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event, brought to the museum by the Nebraska Local Section of the American Chemistry Society and UNL, combines Halloween and chemistry. The day will include comic book science activities and presentations. There will be free activity bags for the first 300 kids. Kids 12 and younger are free. More.
2. Visit a pumpkin patch. It's time for picking apples, pumpkins and other fall fruits, going on hayrack rides, cooking marshmallows over a bonfire, getting lost in a corn maze or participating in fall festivals. You can find all this and more at one of these local pumpkin patches and orchards.
3. Have fun at a Monster Mash Bash. Oak View Mall will once against host their Monster Mash Bash Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Families are welcome to come grab candy from local tenants and mall staff, and say hello to Omaha police, who will be showing off some of their patrol motorcycles. A reminder to parents that no prop weapons are allowed, and guests are asked to refrain from wearing costume masks. Oak View Mall is located at 3001 S. 144th St. More.
4. Have a spooky good time during Hitchcock Haunted Hollow. Hitchcock Nature Center will host Hitchcock Haunted Hallow Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. This all-ages program is the perfect way to get outdoors & explore autumn in Iowa. Just arrive any time between the event's start and end time to pick up your treasure hunt materials to head out on your own fun adventure. Costumes are welcome. Online pre-registration is required, as space is limited. Cost is $5 per person age 4 and up and includes park admission. Children age 3 and younger are free and do not need a reservation. Hitchcock Nature Center is located at 27792 Ski Hill Loop in Honey Creek, Iowa. Questions? Call 712-545-3283 or click here.
5. Celebrate Halloween with your furry friends. Mid-America Boston Terrier Rescue will host Boston Boo Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. Cost is $10 per family and includes a dinner of grilled hamburgers and hot dogs, chips and beverages. There will be a costume contest (for humans and dogs), raffles, fall photos, games and more. The event will take place at 5109 S. 51st St. More.
6. Check out a Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee. Village Pointe Shopping Center will host a free Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. Come have some fun decorating your pumpkin and participating in fun activities and games. There will also be face painting, gift card giveaways, trick-or-treating around Davenport Street and a special performance around the pumpkin tree. Village Pointe is located at 17305 Davenport St. More.
7. Wander through a Ghoulish Garden. Lauritzen Gardens' Ghoulish Garden Adventure will take place Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Explore a variety of educational and fun activity stations throughout the garden. Activities are included with paid admission, which is $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 3 to 12. Costumes are optional. Lauritzen Gardens is located at 100 Bancroft St. More.
8. Trick or treat in South Omaha. The free South Omaha trunk-or-treat event will take place Sunday from noon to 5:30 p.m. at 4801 Q St. Bring your best costume and trick or treat and shop at more than 10 local businesses. There will also be a costume contest. Community members who donate a pack of diapers will receive 10% off to any participating business. Each pack earns you one 10% off voucher, so bring as many as you’d like. More.
9. Trick or treat through Old Towne Bellevue. This free annual event will take place Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. Kids and their families can trick or treat through (and shop at) several businesses along the streets of Old Towne Bellevue. For a full list of participants, click here.
10. Celebrate Papillion's 150th anniversary. Oh My Gourd! — Papillion 150 Fall Finale is the final event of Papillion's 150th anniversary. The celebration will include several community events and activities, including a farmer's market, movie night in the park at City Park, a quilt show, yoga in the park and more. There's something for all ages to enjoy. See the full list of Friday and Saturday events here.
11. Watch a drive-in movie. On Thursday, head over to Falconwood Park, 905 Allied Road in Bellevue, to watch "Hocus Pocus" on their 50-foot screen. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the movie starts at dusk. Tickets are $8 for one person, $16 for two or $24 for three or more people. Falconwood has a food truck and concession stand with hot food, popcorn, snacks, drinks and a fully stocked bar. Patrons can tune into 101.3 FM to hear the audio or listen through the PA system. More.
12. Trick or treat at the Omaha Children's Museum. Head to the museum this Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to trick or treat. Treat tables will be spread out around the museum to limit crowds. There will also be special exhibits, including the Cobweb Castle, Game On and more. Costumes are encouraged. Trick-or-treating is included with regular museum admission. More.
13. Enjoy some pizza and pie. Head over to Pam Nelson Produce, 10505 N. 234th St. in Valley, for a special trick-or-treat edition of Pizza and Pie night this Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be pizza, pie, trick or treating for the kids, a caramel apple bar, chili and cinnamon rolls and costume contests. Winners of the costume contest will get a season pass to the farm. Canned goods will get you $1 off per person for entry (limit $1 off per person). More.
14. Listen to a storytime. The Omaha Public Library will host several storytimes this weekend. See the full schedule here.
15. Check out Baseballoween. On Friday, head to Werner Park, 12356 Ballpark Way in Papillion, for Baseballoween. The free evening will include a ton of free spooky family fun activities. The event goes from 5 to 8 p.m. More.
16. Eat some ice cream. Ice cream is delicious no matter what season you're in. Visit one of these Omaha-area ice cream shops to curb your cold treat craving.
17. Enjoy a movie at Ditmars Orchard. Outdoor fall movies are happening at Ditmars Orchard, 19475 225th St. in Council Bluffs. This Friday's free movie is "The Addams Family." A variety of snacks and drinks will be available for purchase. No outside food or drink is allowed. People are encouraged to bring their own blankets, chairs and bug spray. The movie starts at dusk (around 6:50 p.m.). More.
18. Check out a library pass. Families can use their library card to receive a free admission ticket to one of several Omaha-area organizations. Currently, people can check out passes to the Durham Museum, Fontenelle Forest and Lauritzen Gardens. Find out more about the Partnership Pass Program and how to get tickets.
19. Go on a hike. Fall is the perfect time to get out and explore one of the many family-friendly hiking destinations around the Omaha metro area. See a list of 10 fun hiking places.
20. Go ice skating with your kids. Ralston Arena offers public ice skating for $5, with free ice skate rental. The Motto McLean Ice Arena (inside Hitchcock Park at 45th and Q Streets) offers Family Skate time from 4 to 6:15 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required at both locations.
21. Make some crafts together. Get the kids together and choose from one of these fun, kid-friendly crafts the entire family can create together.
Be sure to visit the website for each event to see what COVID-19 restrictions are in place. Some require patrons to purchase tickets in advance or wear masks.