More than a dozen Halloween songs both kids and parents can enjoy

In my house, we love music. There is usually something playing through our Google Home, our TV or our phones. With my husband, Kevin, being a music critic, it's no surprise my kids have come to love and appreciate all kinds of music. After all, they've been exposed to just about every genre since they were babies.

Because we're spending Halloween at home this year, we decided to come up with a Halloween-inspired playlist we could all listen to as a family. We purposefully didn't include any super annoying songs only kids like; we made sure to keep ourselves in mind, too! If you're in need of a playlist, check out our ideas below.

1. "This is Halloween" from the movie "The Nightmare Before Christmas"

2. "Hedwig's Theme" by John Williams

3. "Somebody's Watching Me" by Rockwell

4. "Witch Doctor" by Alvin & The Chipmunks

5. "Stranger Things" theme song by Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein

6. "Monster Mash" by Bobby "Boris" Pickett

7. "I Put a Spell on You" by Screamin' Jay Hawkins (but the Creedence Clearwater Revival version is good, too)

8. "Time Warp" from "The Rocky Horror Picture Show"