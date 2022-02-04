More than a game: Turn Jenga blocks into educational opportunities, fun crafts

Jenga can be so much more than a game of strategy (combined with a little bit of luck).

There are myriad ways to turn it into an educational game. And there are equally as many ways to use those little blocks to create unique crafts, too.

EDUCATIONAL GAMES

Have kids read/answer the words or problems that are written on the blocks as they stack the tower and then repeat as the blocks are pulled out while playing the game.

Tip: If a piece of transparent tape is put on the blocks, you can write on the tape with a permanent marker. When your child needs new words, phrases or math facts, a paper towel and a little rubbing alcohol will remove the marker and you can start all over.

Here are just a few ideas which can be adapted to your child’s needs.

Math facts: Put problems on one side and answers on the other.

Sight words: Spell out sight words and have children read them and try to build silly sentences with them.

Number words: Put numerals on one side, spell out the word on the other.