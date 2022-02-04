More than a game: Turn Jenga blocks into educational opportunities, fun crafts

Jenga can be so much more than a game of strategy (combined with a little bit of luck).
There are myriad ways to turn it into an educational game. And there are equally as many ways to use those little blocks to create unique crafts, too.
EDUCATIONAL GAMES
Have kids read/answer the words or problems that are written on the blocks as they stack the tower and then repeat as the blocks are pulled out while playing the game.
Tip: If a piece of transparent tape is put on the blocks, you can write on the tape with a permanent marker. When your child needs new words, phrases or math facts, a paper towel and a little rubbing alcohol will remove the marker and you can start all over.
Here are just a few ideas which can be adapted to your child’s needs.
Math facts: Put problems on one side and answers on the other.
Sight words: Spell out sight words and have children read them and try to build silly sentences with them.
Number words: Put numerals on one side, spell out the word on the other.
Foreign language: Put the English version of the word on one side and the foreign language translation on the other.
CRAFTS
Keychains, trivets, necklace holders, candle holders, boxes, wall hangings … the list goes on and on. There are so many cute crafts that can be created out of unused Jenga blocks. We gave three a try.
Tip: Many stores have sets of blocks called Tumbling Towers or something similar that are less expensive than the name brand game. If you are using the blocks for the sole purpose of crafting, I recommend these as they do not have the Jenga logo stamped into the side of them. Dollar stores also have mini sets if you’d prefer something smaller to craft with.
Keychain
Supplies:
• Wooden block
• Mod Podge 1
• 8mm screw eye
• Key ring
• Stickers, craft paper, etc.
• Optional: stain or watercolor paints
Directions:
1. If you want the wood colored, you can stain it or paint with watercolor paints.
2. If using paper, cut scraps of plain or patterned paper about an 1/8 inch smaller than the four sides of the wood block.
3. Glue paper or affix stickers to the block.
4. Cover in Mod Podge and allow to dry.
5. Check edges and apply a second coat of Mod Podge if necessary.
6. In the center of the top, attach the screw eye. Add a key ring.
* * *
Trivet
Supplies:
• Wooden blocks (We made two designs, one using 12 blocks, the other 16.)
• Wood glue
• Stain, if using
• Clear coat sealant
Directions:
1. Arrange the blocks in a pattern you like.
2. Using wood glue, glue the blocks together. Allow to dry completely. If you are planning to stain the trivet, make sure you wipe away any excess glue or the stain won’t absorb.
3. Stain piece of using.
4. Apply a clear coat sealant.
* * *
Box
Supplies:
• Wooden blocks
• Wood glue
• Stain
• Clear sealant
Directions:
1. Lay wooden blocks out in the pattern for the size box you want. Our box was about 5-by-7-inches and used 36 blocks. The bottom is made up of eight blocks, two squares made of four blocks each that are glued together. The sides of our boxes are made from alternating the blocks in a wide and skinny pattern. The long sides are made of eight blocks and the short sides are made of six blocks. Glue the side blocks together. Let dry.
2. At this point you should have five sets of blocks that are glued together — a bottom and four sides. Using wood glue, secure the sides to the base of the box. Allow to dry completely.
3. Stain the box if you choose.
4. Seal with a clear spray sealant.
***
