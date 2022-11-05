Most wonderful time of the year: Area events planned to kick off the holiday season

If Mariah Carey and holiday hot drinks aren't enough to get in the holiday spirit, fear no more. Start the festivities early and fill your calendar with holiday events in and around Omaha, because 12 days of Christmas just isn't enough.

‘Christmas Comes Early’ concert

Kick off the season early with a concert Sunday. Join the Kanesville Symphony Orchestra at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St., Council Bluffs, as they collaborate with the Creighton University Orchestra and the St. James United Methodist Church Chancel Choir for a 7 p.m. performance. Cost is $10 per person and tickets can be found at paceartsiowa.org.

Holiday Heroes Chili Cook Off

The Bellevue Police Department will host its annual Holiday Heroes Chili Cook Off on Nov. 11 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at the Bellevue’s Beardmore Event Center, 3730 Raynor Parkway. Sample some award-winning chili to raise funds for Holiday Heroes (Shop With a Cop), a partnership between the Bellevue Police Department and area schools to identify children in need. Police officers and firefighters take the children shopping for clothing and Christmas wish list items. Cost is $10 for ages 9 and up.

Winterfest

The annual Winterfest celebration will be held Nov. 18 at Bayliss Park, 100 Pearl St. in Council Bluffs. The event includes the Bayliss Park holiday lighting ceremony, set for 6 p.m., along with Santa’s workshop, food trucks, Makers Village (6 to 8 p.m.), an outdoor holiday movie, live reindeer, face painting, balloon art, crafts, carolers, cocoa and more.

‘The Nutcracker’

American Midwest Ballet will perform “The Nutcracker” this holiday season, both in Council Bluffs and Omaha. The Council Bluffs performances are set for 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19, and 2 p.m. Nov. 20. The performance will be held at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St. The Sunday performance is sensory-friendly, meaning it is designed to increase accessibility for people on the autism spectrum. The Omaha performances are set for 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3, and 2 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Orpheum Theater, 1200 Douglas St. Tickets can be purchased at amballet.org/tickets.

Making Spirits Bright

Mark your calendars for Nov. 21. The “Making Spirits Bright” holiday tradition in Springfield will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The event will include a soup supper, Christmas Parade of Lights, fire pits and s’mores, caroling and a tree lighting ceremony. The event is held along Main Street.

2022 Holiday Lights Festival

The Holiday Lights Festival celebrates its 23rd season this year. Festivities kick off on Thanksgiving at 6 p.m. at the Gene Leahy Mall, 1001 Douglas St. Following the lighting ceremony, there will be a free Making Spirits Bright Concert at 7 p.m. at the Holland Center, 1200 Douglas St. The concert will feature a special guest vocalist accompanied by the Nebraska Wind Symphony.

Lighting displays will also be set up in the Old Market from 10th to 13th Streets and Harney to Jackson Streets; in North Omaha along North 24th Street from Burdette to Ohio Streets; and in South Omaha along South 24th Street from L to Q Streets. Lighting displays will remain up through Jan. 2.

Winter Wonderland

Join Papillion Mayor David Black as he flips the switch to light the city on Nov. 26. Bring the whole family to downtown Papillion (First and Washington Streets) for hot chocolate, s’mores, popcorn, pancakes, entertainment and free carriage rides. Visit with Santa and his reindeer friends at the Historic Portal School House. Downtown businesses will have extended hours and there will also be a Christkindl Market featuring local artisans. Events begin at 4 p.m. The tree lighting kicks off at 6 p.m. For a schedule of events, visit papillionfoundation.org.

La Vista Tree Lighting and Soup Supper

Let your Christmas spirit shine at La Vista’s annual tree lighting celebration on Nov. 28 at the City Hall campus and Central Park, 8116 Park View Blvd. Santa will arrive at 6 p.m. to light the city’s Christmas tree, plus there will be a free soup supper and entertainment in the Community Center gymnasium featuring Ho Ho Elvis. The performance will last an hour. Afterward, head over to Santa’s workshop to visit Santa and his reindeer, and stroll through the winter wonderland in Central Park. Visits with Santa will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Additional visits with Santa and his reindeer are scheduled for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, 9 and 13. Enjoy cookies with Mrs. Claus while you wait to see Santa.

Greenery & Glitter

The annual holiday celebration returns to downtown Gretna on Dec. 4. The downtown festivities will run from noon to 4 p.m., with the city’s tree lighting event set for 4 to 6 p.m. in Peterson Park. New activities are being planned and added; more details to come.