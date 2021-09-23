Motherhood didn't come naturally to me. It's something I've had to grow into with my kids.

With our second son, I put down the books and clicked out of the blogs. I let myself be led by this new child and reopened myself up to our first born.

This move created the capacity to grow a maternal instinct. This doesn’t mean I became a perfect mom — far from it — but it allowed me to build a capacity to be the mother my boys needed.

The problem with the expectations of mothers — with the books and the blogs and the posts — is that it both tells us we already have the instincts and constantly critiques or calls into question the instincts we have.

But if we are not given the room to grow the muscle through actual experience, it never actually does.

You see, my maternal instinct didn’t appear at conception or at birth. What I know about my kids and how to parent them has come from the past 10 years learning from them every day. And I only ever feel any sense of instinct when I make room for this experience of motherhood; not the one sold to me, put on me or told to me.

I have come to realize that I re-grow into a new mother in the same time it took my body to grow them initially. Over and over and over again. I do this through trying, failing and trying again. I learn my instincts.