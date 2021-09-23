Motherhood didn't come naturally to me. It's something I've had to grow into with my kids.

When I chose to become pregnant, I stepped into a role I was told would come naturally to me. I was led to believe that just as my body produced milk needed to sustain this child’s life, so too would it produce a maternal instinct.
But that is not how I experienced it.
The moment I first held my son, I remember thinking, "That’s what he looks like?" This was just the beginning of my experience of motherhood feeling strange and unnatural.
Breastfeeding was weird. Suddenly a little person was attempting to suck on my nipple. With force. And it hurt. And the nights spent breastfeeding? Don’t get me started. It was misery.
The first night in the hospital, when given the option of a few hours of sleep, I readily handed my child over instead of focusing on his needs. I had no idea this would set back my milk production. My instincts were focused on my needs, not his.
My first week home, I received an email from my mother-in-law, a forwarded message about some animal mom who sacrificed herself for her child. Her line in the email said, “You probably understand this now.” And I kind of shrugged. Sure, I thought. But, not really. Would I do anything for my child? I think so?
I hated being spit up on. My husband said he worried I would throw him across the room when it happened.
My son had an allergy to milk and soy protein. I spent six months barely eating. It sucked.
As any mother in this day and age does, I did make attempts to learn some maternal instincts. I read the books, blog posts and advice wherever I could seek it out. I often felt puffed up with well-informed opinions, but clueless about what to do with my actual screaming child.
When maternity leave ended, I loved being back as a teacher — although I did have feelings of guilt and uncertainty. I remember admiring my stay-at-home mom friends, thinking, "Wow, how can they endure those feelings of constant failure?" I wanted to run away from it. I found refuge in my classroom, where my instincts were strong.
On our wedding anniversary, four years to the day of finding out I was pregnant with our first son, the little pink plus appeared again. In the few moments of staring at that stick, I couldn’t help but sit with sickening guilt over the fight I had just gotten into with my oldest child. He wasn’t cooperating at nap time. I had gotten particularly vicious.
But staring at that stick — the possibility of starting this all over again — something started to shift within me. I suddenly realized my son deserved a better mother. Both of my children would.
I started making space for an actual maternal instinct to grow. I know this happened much later than it probably should have.
With our second son, I put down the books and clicked out of the blogs. I let myself be led by this new child and reopened myself up to our first born.
This move created the capacity to grow a maternal instinct. This doesn’t mean I became a perfect mom — far from it — but it allowed me to build a capacity to be the mother my boys needed.
The problem with the expectations of mothers — with the books and the blogs and the posts — is that it both tells us we already have the instincts and constantly critiques or calls into question the instincts we have.
But if we are not given the room to grow the muscle through actual experience, it never actually does.
You see, my maternal instinct didn’t appear at conception or at birth. What I know about my kids and how to parent them has come from the past 10 years learning from them every day. And I only ever feel any sense of instinct when I make room for this experience of motherhood; not the one sold to me, put on me or told to me.
I have come to realize that I re-grow into a new mother in the same time it took my body to grow them initially. Over and over and over again. I do this through trying, failing and trying again. I learn my instincts.
Pregnancy, while a ripe time for women to grow into mothers, is just the first of many cycles in the life of a mother. If that was the only one, I would never become the mother they need me to be. I do not shape them; I try to allow them to shape me. And it is not in a sacrificial way. Because I engage in this, I become better.
I can’t help but wonder how all of our experiences as mothers might differ if we told mothers this. If we allowed them to grow their maternal instinct, nine months at a time.
***
Jenny Razor is the only girl in her household, outnumbered by her husband, two boys and a cat. She is an English teacher in the Omaha Public Schools and has previously written for Momaha.