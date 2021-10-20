Moving, having no air conditioning — why do kids seem to love things adults hate?

Kids are notorious for liking certain mundane things that we, adults, do not.

For example, I don’t enjoy going to the dentist, but my first-grader can’t wait to go because not only does she get to watch TV on the ceiling, but she leaves with a bag of hygienic goodies and a toy she earned for being so good.

When I go to the dentist, I just leave with a bill.

Recently, there has been a spate of mundane things going on in my world — unpleasant things that adults despise — and my daughter has found them all to be utterly wonderful.

TREE DAMAGE

The tree in our front yard, like so many others in the city, was damaged in one of this summer’s storms. A huge branch was left dangling, hanging precariously from the side of the birch’s massive trunk. This was not something that thrilled my husband and I, but it’s been like real life reality TV for the kid.

Every time we go outside, she checks the status on the branch to let us know if it’s still holding on or not. If she thinks it’s drooping a little, or perhaps looks marginally different somehow, well, that is absolutely exciting news.