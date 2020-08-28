Moving? Here are 5 ways to successfully move with children

Moving to a new house is an exciting time for a family — even if it's pretty darn stressful.

While parents are usually excited at the idea of moving to a new place to start new memories, children sometimes aren't able to understand or cope with the change as well. They can feel overwhelmed, confused, scared or worried about the move.

We talked with Brian Nogg, CFO and treasurer of I-Go Van and Storage Company in Omaha, about successfully moving with children. If you're in the process of finding a new home or moving, consider these five helpful tips from Brian to help your children cope with and adjust to the move. Eventually, your little ones will come to love the new home as much as your previous one.

1. Display a positive reaction to the move. Children usually take on the attitude of what they see from the parents. If you're calm, excited and happy about the new move, they're more likely to take on those feelings, too.