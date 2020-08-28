Moving? Here are 5 ways to successfully move with children

Moving to a new house is an exciting time for a family — even if it's pretty darn stressful.
While parents are usually excited at the idea of moving to a new place to start new memories, children sometimes aren't able to understand or cope with the change as well. They can feel overwhelmed, confused, scared or worried about the move.
We talked with Brian Nogg, CFO and treasurer of I-Go Van and Storage Company in Omaha, about successfully moving with children. If you're in the process of finding a new home or moving, consider these five helpful tips from Brian to help your children cope with and adjust to the move. Eventually, your little ones will come to love the new home as much as your previous one.
1. Display a positive reaction to the move. Children usually take on the attitude of what they see from the parents. If you're calm, excited and happy about the new move, they're more likely to take on those feelings, too.
2. Talk a lot about what's going on. Having open discussions about the moving process and the new home, as well as other new things such as school, city or state, friends and neighbors, can help ease a child's mind. You can also talk about all the new things to do that are unique to what they have experienced before. Plus, talking with excitement about all the fun, new things they'll get to see or experience will create excitement amid the nervousness.
3. Choose a professional moving company. Packing and loading a moving truck yourself is hard, stressful work, and it takes away time to focus on your children. Hiring a professional moving company will minimize your responsibility so you can focus on the children.
4. Involve the children in the move process. Let your children pack their own special box with their things, introduce them to the driver, the packers and helpers, will help them feel involved in the process and take their mind off of leaving their old house. You can also let them set up their new room as soon as you are finished moving.
5. Tour the new house, neighborhood, town, etc. It's good to introduce your kids to the new house as soon as possible. Let them pick out their room and come up with a way to design it. That will give them something to look forward to about the new move. Right after the move is complete, take a tour of the neighborhood, town or city and new school, etc., to get the children acquainted to their new surroundings.
Above all, keep your kids excited and make sure to talk often to them about their fears and excitement. Let them know the new house will soon become just as familiar as the old house — and talk about all the new memories you're going to make together.
***
I-Go Van and Storage Company has been serving the moving and storage industry for more than 117 years. The company, founded in Omaha in 1898, has a network of offices in Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska, as well as Sioux City, Iowa. I-Go Van and Storage Company's mission is to turn moving, one of the most stressful of life events, into a seamless and positive transition for every customer. To find out more about I-Go Van and Storage Company, click here.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!