My 11-year-old son can't wait to become an adult and...grow a mustache

My son can’t wait to grow a mustache. Seriously. When conversation turns to what being a grown-up will be like, the one absolute he has for his own future is “I’m going to have a great big mustache.”
Let me first mention that Declan is 11 years old. While the teenage years do appear to be just around the corner, physiologically I am in little to no danger of my son emerging from his bedroom one morning resembling Tom Selleck. But that doesn’t clear up the fact that he would love if that happened.
Declan has wanted a mustache for years. It was when he discovered the Super Mario Brothers that his fascination with facial hair really took root, specifically after being introduced to Mario's brother, Luigi, while playing Mario Kart a few years back. Overnight, Declan became a full-on Luigi fan. He wanted clothes and bed sheets with his favorite game character, which, let me just tell you, it is no easy thing. Mario really takes up all the spotlight in that franchise.
This adoration all culminated in Declan wanting to go as Luigi one year for Halloween. It wasn’t the bright green overalls or race hat that had him the most excited about the store-bought costume. Instead, it was the package of stick-on mustaches that came with the set.
In my experience, kids want to try on their Halloween costumes the minute they get them home from the store, and Declan wanted to kick the tires on that packet of fake mustaches.
How did he look? Like a 9-year-old boy wearing a poorly made fake mustache.
How did he think he looked? Amazing. The fully realized grown-up version of himself.
Now, usually these kind of stick-on mustaches are a one-and-done kind of wear, but not if you are a small boy who thinks he’s been gifted something magic. The painstaking efforts he employed in the care and keeping of his new fake fur friend was something I have never seen.
This is a boy who leaves his guitar laying around out of its case. This is the child who needs to be badgered about not leaving his birthday/tooth fairy money laying around the floor of his room. However, give him a 10-cent fake mustache and you would think he had been entrusted with an original copy of the Declaration of Independence.
After wearing it, he would carefully remove it from his lip and place it gently on a shelf by his bed for safe keeping. Because unlike the rest of humankind, who would wear this manufactured marvel once and then throw it away, he would reapply it daily after getting home from school. I finally drew the line the night he showed up to the dinner table donning his mustache. He wanted to see what it would be like to eat with it on. I told him no mustaches at the dinner table.
Eventually, the mustache did what all fake mustaches do and lost its stick. But before putting it to pasture, my son asked if I would take a picture of him in his mustache. A snapshot into his future of becoming a man who can have a mustache and eat any meal he likes with it. But until then, I hold the line and dinner remains a mustache-free endeavor.
***
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s Big Party Show in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes twice a month for Momaha.com.