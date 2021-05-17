My 11-year-old son can't wait to become an adult and...grow a mustache

How did he look? Like a 9-year-old boy wearing a poorly made fake mustache.

How did he think he looked? Amazing. The fully realized grown-up version of himself.

Now, usually these kind of stick-on mustaches are a one-and-done kind of wear, but not if you are a small boy who thinks he’s been gifted something magic. The painstaking efforts he employed in the care and keeping of his new fake fur friend was something I have never seen.

This is a boy who leaves his guitar laying around out of its case. This is the child who needs to be badgered about not leaving his birthday/tooth fairy money laying around the floor of his room. However, give him a 10-cent fake mustache and you would think he had been entrusted with an original copy of the Declaration of Independence.

After wearing it, he would carefully remove it from his lip and place it gently on a shelf by his bed for safe keeping. Because unlike the rest of humankind, who would wear this manufactured marvel once and then throw it away, he would reapply it daily after getting home from school. I finally drew the line the night he showed up to the dinner table donning his mustache. He wanted to see what it would be like to eat with it on. I told him no mustaches at the dinner table.