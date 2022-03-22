My 5 kids each have a different love language. Here's how we make it work.

We just finished birthday season — a period of two months where five out of the seven people in my family have birthdays. It’s hectic, fun and special, but man, are we always glad to see the end of it.

And because our birthdays come right on the heels of the holidays, I am never prepared for gifts, cakes or parties. It was one thing when I was the only one that needed to run out and do a last-minute present roundup, but now all five of my kids have gotten invested in celebrating their siblings.

What’s interesting about how my kids give each other and their parents gifts, is that they all seem to do it straight out of their love language. What’s even more interesting is that, with five love languages and five kids, they all tick a different box.

For example, my oldest daughter Stella’s love language is quality time. Giving gifts absolutely stresses her out. First, because she’s very frugal and hates spending her money. And second, because she would much rather curl up on the couch with you and watch a movie or put a puzzle together at the kitchen table than give you a present she doesn’t find much worth in. Handing over something material isn’t love for her. But sacrificing her time and making sure you know she loves spending time with you is.

Scarlett, my second oldest, is all gifts all the time. She thinks up almost any reason to find the perfect gift for someone she cares about. For as long as I can remember, she has been doing chores to earn money for her dad’s birthday, Mother’s Day or whatever else there is to celebrate. She is my only child who is stressed about buying every single sibling a Christmas and birthday present. And when it comes to teachers and coaches, she would prefer we spoil them rotten. The funny thing about her thoughtful expression of love is that she expects exactly that in return. How it plays out in real life is she manages to make every sibling feel extra special on their birthday, and yet never gets that kind of attention in return. Her siblings are learning this love language just to keep things Even Stephen, but it’s not easy for them.

Stryker, my middle child, is physical touch. He isn’t loved well until he’s gotten a hug or been allowed to sit by me during a movie. Since he was very little, he has always been touching someone — me, his brothers, his dad, the dogs. He doesn’t need much, and is always happy with gifts and quality time, too. But when it comes to giving away his gifts to his siblings, his most genuine expression is usually a high five or a hug.

Solo needs words of affirmation. In fact, it’s so funny to see how little actual presents mean to him when compared to telling him how proud I am of him. This has been a harder lesson for his siblings to learn, as positive affirmations to kid number four aren’t the most natural thing for older siblings. But they’re learning slowly. Solo doesn’t need to spend time with anyone or get the perfect present; he needs to hear how great we think he is, and that he’s doing an awesome job in school or in a sport. This one, above all, is a good lesson for the rest of the kids. Even if it’s a hard one.

And lastly, Saxon. The baby of the family is all about acts of service. Since he could talk, he has been begging to have chores of his own. At first, I thought it was a cute quirk. Now I realize it’s his way of showing love. He might not be the best dog poop scooper or kitchen floor sweeper, but just giving him the tools brings out a big smile on his face. On my birthday, he was all about making me lunch and helping me with changing the laundry over. And he’s the same sweetheart with his siblings. The main thing to look out for with this one is how easy he is to take advantage of — a skill older siblings come by naturally.

Every year, it takes a certain amount of creative effort to figure out a way each kid can showcase their own love language while feeding their siblings’. But it’s an effort worth exerting. One day, it won’t be brothers or sisters getting the benefit of their love language, but their spouse and children.

While they might shine in their natural love language, they will be an even greater gift to others if they learn to speak all of them fluently.

Why not practice on their siblings?

* * *

Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.