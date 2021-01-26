My 7-year-old hasn't lost any teeth yet; should I be worried?

As Sam reached his seventh birthday with nary a loose tooth in sight, I began to worry. Now more than a month after his birthday, we still have no loose teeth. I began doom scrolling the Internet to read about when kids should lose their first tooth and got the bonus of learning what could be wrong if they're not losing them at a specific age. I worried: Has he not gotten enough calcium? (He doesn't drink milk but gets yogurt, cheese and a daily vitamin.) Is he not brushing his teeth enough? (We brush teeth twice a day, but did we not do a good enough job? Turns out we're doing fine.)

While scheduling our kids' upcoming dentist appointments, we brought up this worry. Our new dentist reassured us Sam is completely normal. He told us kids can start losing teeth anywhere from 6 to 8 years old. Every child is on their own timeline, he said. His example: One sibling could lose a tooth at 6 and another could not lose a single one until they're 8 years old. And guess what? It would be completely normal.

Sam is a bit nervous with the idea of his teeth coming out — who can blame him? — but I'm really excited to experience this with him. So many of my friends' kids have lost teeth, and there are some pretty great loose tooth stories out there.