My 7-year-old hasn't lost any teeth yet; should I be worried?

As a parent, it's always fun to experience those "firsts" with your child.
I've loved (almost) all of them — even if some of them are slightly heartbreaking. Some that stand out to me include sleeping on their own for the first time, crawling, walking, first words, eating baby food and going to school.
One first we have yet to experience, but is probably coming sooner rather than later, is a visit from the Tooth Fairy.
(Oh boy. The Tooth Fairy. How do you even deal with that? I've talked to my friends about their adventures with the Tooth Fairy including how much money she brings — pretty inconsistent from one family to the next — as well as a few late-night trips to get cash or how to convince a kid that the Tooth Fairy must have been too busy to stop by last night. The one consistency: That first tooth always yields the biggest amount of cash.)
Anyway, my oldest son, Sam, is 7. (How do I have a 7-year-old?! My baby boy can't possibly be that old, right?) So far, he hasn't lost any teeth. In fact, he doesn't even have any loose teeth that we're aware of.
I think I was 6 when I lost my first tooth. I'll never forget it. In fact, I lost two teeth that day. We were at my grandma and grandpa's house for dinner when it happened. I remember how excited I was for the Tooth Fairy to arrive even if I have no memory of how much money she left me.
As Sam reached his seventh birthday with nary a loose tooth in sight, I began to worry. Now more than a month after his birthday, we still have no loose teeth. I began doom scrolling the Internet to read about when kids should lose their first tooth and got the bonus of learning what could be wrong if they're not losing them at a specific age. I worried: Has he not gotten enough calcium? (He doesn't drink milk but gets yogurt, cheese and a daily vitamin.) Is he not brushing his teeth enough? (We brush teeth twice a day, but did we not do a good enough job? Turns out we're doing fine.)
While scheduling our kids' upcoming dentist appointments, we brought up this worry. Our new dentist reassured us Sam is completely normal. He told us kids can start losing teeth anywhere from 6 to 8 years old. Every child is on their own timeline, he said. His example: One sibling could lose a tooth at 6 and another could not lose a single one until they're 8 years old. And guess what? It would be completely normal.
Sam is a bit nervous with the idea of his teeth coming out — who can blame him? — but I'm really excited to experience this with him. So many of my friends' kids have lost teeth, and there are some pretty great loose tooth stories out there.
My fears of something crazy being wrong with Sam's teeth have mostly dissipated. (Though, to be honest, no fear ever fully goes away for this mom.) And now I can enjoy however much time I have left with Sam's smile looking exactly like it does. I can enjoy seeing those little teeth that caused so much pain, baby toy chewing sessions and late nights all those years ago.
I know it's a weird thing to be nostalgic about, but watching my kids change so much as they grow older isn't easy for this mama's heart.
I guess now all we have left to do is to have some discussions with the Tooth Fairy and budget how much she's going to bring for that first tooth. And the many after it.