My basement has become a skating rink for my kids and it's awesome

A few weeks back, I wrote about how I had purchased a pair of old-school quad roller skates for my 9-year-old daughter, Mara. They have been a huge hit not just with her, but with her older brother, Declan. It has seriously been the best money I’ve spent on the kids in a long time.
Mara and Declan skate on our newly exposed cement basement floor everyday. Rain or shine, these skates have kept them active and, in the case of Declan, made real progress testing the integrity of our home as he likes to derby crash around the space. I’m not worried about him; he’s got pads and a helmet. In regular times, I would be apoplectic about my son wreaking havoc on my walls and doors, but seeing as we are in the early stages of a full lower level remodel, he gets to live his best 11-year-old life treating the basement as a stunt set from the 1975 movie “Rollerball.” Note to self: Do NOT show son the movie “Rollerball.”
Now that Mara’s skating skills have improved (and shows a gazillion percent more crash control than her brother), she wants to take the fun up a notch.
“Mom, I want to listen to music while I skate," she said, standing before me with a pair of bright pink headphones in her hands. I couldn’t have been more proud. Some of my favorite memories of roller skating is to music. We had a record player in our basement growing up and my sister and I would skate in steady circles following the walls listening to Olivia Newton John and Elton John. I guess we really had a thing for artist’s whose names ended in “John.” So it warmed my heart to hear that Mara also felt that pull to skate to the music she loves.
There was only one problem. In addition to the headphones she held, she had her iPad tucked under her arm. In her mind, she had worked out that she would skate around listening to tunes while carrying her full-size tablet.
Yeah, no. Sure, her iPad is a little long in the tooth, but it works. If the last year of virtual everything taught me anything, it's that a working screen is an essential household item. So images of her taking a nasty spill carrying her tablet didn’t have me worried about her well-being (she’s helmeted and padded-up like her brother) but the well-being of a very-expensive-to-replace piece of technology.
So we came up with a compromise: "How about, for the time being, we resurrect an old smart phone and set you up with a sweet skate play list for streaming?"
Of course, upon hearing that his sister was getting a new piece of tech (even if it’s a tired old phone), my son was suddenly also very interested in listening to music while he skate/crashed. But just because they share a device doesn’t mean they share a play list. Why would they? That would be way too convenient. But thanks to technology, I don’t have to do any of the audio heavy lifting. That’s why the good people in tech created Apple Music and Spotify. And, even better, thanks to headphones, I don’t have to listen to their music, just the sounds of them breaking my house on wheels.
***
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s Big Party Show in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes twice a month for Momaha.com.