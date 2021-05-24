My basement has become a skating rink for my kids and it's awesome

A few weeks back, I wrote about how I had purchased a pair of old-school quad roller skates for my 9-year-old daughter, Mara. They have been a huge hit not just with her, but with her older brother, Declan. It has seriously been the best money I’ve spent on the kids in a long time.

Mara and Declan skate on our newly exposed cement basement floor everyday. Rain or shine, these skates have kept them active and, in the case of Declan, made real progress testing the integrity of our home as he likes to derby crash around the space. I’m not worried about him; he’s got pads and a helmet. In regular times, I would be apoplectic about my son wreaking havoc on my walls and doors, but seeing as we are in the early stages of a full lower level remodel, he gets to live his best 11-year-old life treating the basement as a stunt set from the 1975 movie “Rollerball.” Note to self: Do NOT show son the movie “Rollerball.”

Now that Mara’s skating skills have improved (and shows a gazillion percent more crash control than her brother), she wants to take the fun up a notch.