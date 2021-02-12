My daughter is reading well above her age level; here's how I find appropriate content for her

When my oldest daughter was in kindergarten, she fell in love with reading. In the three years since then, she’s become obsessed.

Now at 9, she reads multiple chapter books a week, and she breezed through the entire Harry Potter series in less than three weeks. She has even gotten in trouble for reading too much. (She was caught multiple nights with a flashlight in her room, under the covers, reading at 11 p.m. on a school night.) It’s so tough to discipline her for something that is a good thing, but still, rules are rules.

She’s read books that are far beyond her years because her comprehension is high and she enjoys it. This means I've struggle with what content is appropriate for a 9-year-old because she’s beyond the topics and skill level of the books that are geared for her age. So we've had to venture outside of her age group.

But there is no way I can possibly read or screen hundreds of books a year for her. Mistakes happen and some inappropriate books have gotten through.