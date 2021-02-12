My daughter is reading well above her age level; here's how I find appropriate content for her

When my oldest daughter was in kindergarten, she fell in love with reading. In the three years since then, she’s become obsessed.
Now at 9, she reads multiple chapter books a week, and she breezed through the entire Harry Potter series in less than three weeks. She has even gotten in trouble for reading too much. (She was caught multiple nights with a flashlight in her room, under the covers, reading at 11 p.m. on a school night.) It’s so tough to discipline her for something that is a good thing, but still, rules are rules.
She’s read books that are far beyond her years because her comprehension is high and she enjoys it. This means I've struggle with what content is appropriate for a 9-year-old because she’s beyond the topics and skill level of the books that are geared for her age. So we've had to venture outside of her age group.
But there is no way I can possibly read or screen hundreds of books a year for her. Mistakes happen and some inappropriate books have gotten through.
As a 5-year-old, she accidentally checked out a book that was aimed for older elementary students. This resulted in a lot of questions about difficult topics that weren't necessarily appropriate for her age. Last year, she loved a series that started with a book about a 10-year-old girl, but the rest of the series followed the same girl as she went through middle school and started high school. Many of the topics in that series would be appropriate for middle- and high-school-aged students to read, but were not great for an 8-year-old.
This isn’t just a book issue in our house either. We run into the fact that my daughter enjoys many shows on Netflix that aren’t necessarily appropriate for her 5-year-old brother. They rotate picking shows they watch, but I try to keep it appropriate for both of them. However, sometimes it just "is what it is."
I've learned to trust recommendations from the school, friends and Amazon, and hope for the best. CommonSenseMedia.org has also been a great resource, too. The site, which was founded in 2003, reviews books, movies, TV shows, video games and more, and "rates them in terms of age-appropriate educational content, positive messages/role models, violence, sex, consumerism, profanity, and more for parents making media choices for their children," according to the site.
As a parent, I struggle with not letting my kids grow up too quickly, while also not sheltering them. I believe there is a fine line between the two. I don’t want to hold my oldest back, but I also don't want to throw either of them into topics beyond their ago. A lot of it is just us trying our best.
Here’s to hoping I don’t end up with a high schooler still watching “Paw Patrol,” or a middle schooler reading romance novels. I guess only time will tell.
***
Jaime Wyant is an Omaha native, wife to Bret and mother to Marin and Liam. She writes monthly for Momaha.com. Read more from Jaime here.