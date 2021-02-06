My daughter said her first cuss word. Where'd it come from? TV? School? Grandma?

Last night at dinner, my 5-year-old cursed. She was telling us about something amazing that’d happened at school and she said it was “dang it cool.”
Only she didn’t say dang it. She said the word that comes behind Hoover if you were to discuss Nevada’s infamous water structure.
All heads at the table snapped to attention. I was sure I’d heard wrong. “What?”
And she said it again — with a huge smile. “It was so dang it cool!”
It was clear she had no idea that what she’d said was wrong, so we carefully explained that “dang it” was a bad word. She wasn’t in trouble because she hadn’t known, but we stressed that we do not say that word.
She nodded like she understood...before saying the banned word three more times.
“Oh, I just said 'dang it' because I meant it was awesome. I didn’t know.” “No one ever told me I couldn’t say 'dang it.'" "I can’t believe 'dang it' is a bad word.”
Since she’d wielded that word like some sort of MTV reality show contestant in the span of four minutes, we doubled down. We told her in no uncertain terms that she would be in BIG trouble if we heard her utter that sentiment again.
After that, we tried ascertaining where she might’ve heard it. We pretty much just watch PBS Kids at our house during her waking hours, so I knew it wasn’t something she’d picked up on TV. My husband doesn’t curse, so she wouldn’t have heard it from him, either.
I — ahem — don’t curse, either. (Okay, sometimes I slip and get a little loose with my language, but it’s usually the result of a toe-stub or the like. It's never around the kiddos.)
I asked her where she heard that word, feeling a little bit like the mother in “A Christmas Story” after Ralphie said “the queen mother of all dirty words.” I half expected her to bark out the name “Schwartz!” in response to my inquisition.
But she gave me nothing.
I asked if she heard it at school. No. I asked if she perhaps heard it somewhere on the iPad. No again. And it’s not that I wanted to scold or censure the person who’d brought the word to her attention; it was more that it was just a mystery I wanted to solve.
Because for most of us parents, we work hard to insulate our small children, cocooning them in parental good intentions and shielding them from anything less than lovely. This bubble, as we all know, eventually pops. It starts with tiny little pinholes as they grow older, and by the time they’re teenagers, gaping holes are punched out of that thing on a daily basis.
But I hadn’t expected it to be breached so soon.
When my mother called after dinner — my children’s beloved, 79-year-old grandmother — we talked about the wild, funny things kids say and we laughed as we recalled other incidents.
But when the conversation turned, so did she. As I listened to my mom rail about the weather forecast, the crappy shoveling job they did in her parking lot and those jerks at Social Security who always call her when she’s trying to take a nap, I realized that it could be her.
She could be the potty-mouthed bad influence.
Grandma? Nah. Surely my baby couldn’t have heard it from Nana, right?
I’d no sooner brushed off that thought when she barked, “I should call those jerks when they’re napping, 'dang it.' See how they like it, the 'dang' idiots.”
Hmm. Perhaps MeeMaw needs a timeout.
***
Lynn Kirkle lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes novels under the name Lynn Painter, and can be found at lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.