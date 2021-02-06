My daughter said her first cuss word. Where'd it come from? TV? School? Grandma?

Last night at dinner, my 5-year-old cursed. She was telling us about something amazing that’d happened at school and she said it was “dang it cool.”

Only she didn’t say dang it. She said the word that comes behind Hoover if you were to discuss Nevada’s infamous water structure.

All heads at the table snapped to attention. I was sure I’d heard wrong. “What?”

And she said it again — with a huge smile. “It was so dang it cool!”

It was clear she had no idea that what she’d said was wrong, so we carefully explained that “dang it” was a bad word. She wasn’t in trouble because she hadn’t known, but we stressed that we do not say that word.

She nodded like she understood...before saying the banned word three more times.

“Oh, I just said 'dang it' because I meant it was awesome. I didn’t know.” “No one ever told me I couldn’t say 'dang it.'" "I can’t believe 'dang it' is a bad word.”

Since she’d wielded that word like some sort of MTV reality show contestant in the span of four minutes, we doubled down. We told her in no uncertain terms that she would be in BIG trouble if we heard her utter that sentiment again.