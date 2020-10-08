My infant daughter teaches me about self-care and I listen; so should you

My daughter is 6 months old, which means she does exactly what she wants to do exactly when she wants to do it. All of the time.

It’s not like I’m letting my infant gorge herself on ice cream and soda, or spend all night partying with bad-influence babies or something, but generally, the girl does what she wants.

My husband and I do all of the parental things you’re supposed to do. We buy her a special and expensive formula because of her stomach sensitivities, and we warm it up in her fancy bottle warmer just so. We make her nursery exactly the right temperature. We turn on her soother to the calming, nature sounds, and we carefully wrap her up in her sleep sack each night to help her sleep. We research and then buy her developmentally-correct toys to encourage her to learn and grow.

Then she refuses to drink that bottle. She refuses to go sleep in that nursery that has been so perfectly prepared for that purpose. She refuses to play with those developmentally-correct toys we got her and instead spends hours happily chewing on her own foot.

Because that’s what babies do — they do what they want, when they want. They take care of themselves.

In that way, babies are the original self-care experts and they have a lot to teach us.