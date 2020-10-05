My kids figured out how to run the next presidential debate

Debate season is finally here, and no matter who you love, the first presidential debate was pretty tough to watch.
The commission on presidential debates is working on implementing format changes to rectify some of the difficulties. In the mean time, my children decided to throw out some of their own suggestions (in jest). The more I think about it, the less bonkers they seem. Here are a few of their very intriguing suggestions.
1. Use a squirt bottle.
Cat owners around the world are familiar with this tried-and-true methodology. If you don’t want the cat to do something — like excrete waste in the potted plant — you mist the naughty feline’s face with water to make them stop. My kids' idea was to try this with presidential candidates. They interrupt? They get squirted. They go over their allotted answer time? They get squirted. They speak out of turn? Yep, their face gets doused in icy cold water.
Even if it doesn’t work, it will surely add a new level of entertainment that wasn’t present for the first debate. Just imagine the official squirt guy standing poised and at the ready with bottle in hand while the two candidates give him some nervous side eye. I kind of like my kid’s idea on this one. Innovative.
2. Make the candidates sit in a time-out chair if they’re naughty.
My kindergartener knows about consequences. If her class breaks the rules, they don’t get to go outside. So she grasped that concept — behaviors have consequences — right away. That’s probably why she came up with this unique debating consequence. If either candidate interrupts, they have to go sit in the wall-facing chair that has no microphone. If they’re rude or resort to name-calling, they get the same punishment. After getting sent to the chair a time or two, I imagine these grown men might start to behave. Don’t you?
3. Douse them with Nickelodeon slime.
How about this one? Enormous buckets of green slime will be waiting up in the rafters to empty themselves upon the head of the rule-breaker. The more obnoxious the breakage, the greater the volume of slime. Imagine trying to explain tax policy while being head slapped with buckets of gelatinous goo. That would surely require a composed candidate, would it not? This might be a good litmus test for a future president’s demeanor under pressure. Bring on the slime.
4. Bring out an air horn.
It’s obnoxious and deafening, but I imagine an air horn would actually do its job quite well. Not only would the candidate stop their erroneous talking when that horn honked, but they might actually talk faster as a result of their honk-skittishness.
Kids say the darnedest things, but after watching the first debate, I’d have to say that applies to grown-ups, as well. Perhaps if the second debate doesn’t go any smoother than the first, the commission will look to the children for suggestions.
Lynn Kirkle is an author and lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes twice a month for momaha.com and can be found at www.lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.
