My kids figured out how to run the next presidential debate

My kindergartener knows about consequences. If her class breaks the rules, they don’t get to go outside. So she grasped that concept — behaviors have consequences — right away. That’s probably why she came up with this unique debating consequence. If either candidate interrupts, they have to go sit in the wall-facing chair that has no microphone. If they’re rude or resort to name-calling, they get the same punishment. After getting sent to the chair a time or two, I imagine these grown men might start to behave. Don’t you?

3. Douse them with Nickelodeon slime.

How about this one? Enormous buckets of green slime will be waiting up in the rafters to empty themselves upon the head of the rule-breaker. The more obnoxious the breakage, the greater the volume of slime. Imagine trying to explain tax policy while being head slapped with buckets of gelatinous goo. That would surely require a composed candidate, would it not? This might be a good litmus test for a future president’s demeanor under pressure. Bring on the slime.

4. Bring out an air horn.

It’s obnoxious and deafening, but I imagine an air horn would actually do its job quite well. Not only would the candidate stop their erroneous talking when that horn honked, but they might actually talk faster as a result of their honk-skittishness.