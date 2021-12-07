My kids have to fund their own gift exchange this Christmas and they're not too happy about it

But in return, someone is sacrificing to give them a gift, too.

This might not be a fun lesson, but they’re all learning that a gift means more when it comes from a hard-earned place. They could have scrapped the gift exchange altogether. Nobody was making them do it. But even though there has been some complaining, they decided to stick it out and do whatever it takes to come up with their own money to spend.

When I was the one funding all the presents, the gift exchange was simply about getting something. Doing it this way makes it about giving something — and that’s what I really want them to learn during this special season, which can all-too-quickly become about things and presents, and not nearly enough about love and relationship.

Yes, they’re giving each other a fun and thoughtful present. But more than that, they’re giving each other the sacrifice of their time, energy and resources. Their gift exchange will be extra special this year.

They might complain now, but in the end, it will all be worth it.

* * *

Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.