My kids have to fund their own gift exchange this Christmas and they're not too happy about it

Christmastime is upon us, which means parties, shopping and beloved traditions.
My family just loves this time of year. One of our favorite extended-family traditions is for all the adult siblings and siblings-in-law to swap names for a present exchange instead of buying everyone their own individual present. (My husband is one of six, and almost everyone is married. So only buying one gift for one person makes Christmas affordable and enjoyable.)
A couple of years ago, my own five kids caught on. My second born, Scarlett, decided that her siblings needed to do a gift exchange, too. The tradition caught on easily because what kid doesn’t love getting another present?
So every year at the end of November, Scarlett writes their names down on scraps of paper and oversees the process to make sure nobody picks their own name.
Everyone whispers their “Secret Santa” to me so I can keep the master list — just in case the three younger boys forget who they have — and they start plotting and planning the perfect present to give their sibling on Christmas Eve, another special part of the tradition.
Since I fully support this sweet Christmas custom, I have been happy to fund it in the past. Especially when the baby of the family was really a baby and couldn’t do anything for himself, let alone save up enough money to buy the present.
But this year is different.
My oldest daughter, Stella, worked for a bit this fall and earned herself some money. My fourth kiddo, Solo, has diligently saved his August birthday money just for this occasion. And since I know the other three kiddos have stashed Target gift cards some place safe, I’ve decided to close the Mom Bank this year. The five of them aren’t going to just pick out their sibling present, they’re going to pay for it themselves.
To be honest, this new initiative has been met with some pushback. Not even Stella, who has been historically great at saving and tends to always have cash stashed away, wants to bleed her own bank account for the gift exchange. My 10-year-old, Stryker, put up a huge fight about using any of his money. And Saxon, who is only 4, has to put all his purchasing power in his December birthday, and hope he gets some cash from grandma.
Despite their limited resources — and that four of them routinely remind me they’re too young to get jobs — I’m sticking to my guns.
I didn’t intend to set out to teach them a life lesson, but this is turning into a great one. They all had to come together to set a dollar amount on the gift. And they’re all having to sacrifice in some way to provide the gift.
But in return, someone is sacrificing to give them a gift, too.
This might not be a fun lesson, but they’re all learning that a gift means more when it comes from a hard-earned place. They could have scrapped the gift exchange altogether. Nobody was making them do it. But even though there has been some complaining, they decided to stick it out and do whatever it takes to come up with their own money to spend.
When I was the one funding all the presents, the gift exchange was simply about getting something. Doing it this way makes it about giving something — and that’s what I really want them to learn during this special season, which can all-too-quickly become about things and presents, and not nearly enough about love and relationship.
Yes, they’re giving each other a fun and thoughtful present. But more than that, they’re giving each other the sacrifice of their time, energy and resources. Their gift exchange will be extra special this year.
They might complain now, but in the end, it will all be worth it.
* * *
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.