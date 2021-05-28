My kids will be in school next year and I'm already feeling lost about what I'll do without them

I have been very fortunate to stay home with my kids either part-time or full-time during the last nine years. I’ve loved having a kid tag along to run errands, going to empty parks or the zoo during weekdays and hearing my kids play with their friends after school.
All of that is about to change when my youngest heads off to kindergarten next year. I’m feeling sad and, to be honest, a bit lost over what I will do with my time.
Currently, my son attends preschool, which equals about 10 hours a week. This is the time — and it feels like barely enough — where I run errands and exercise. This will turn into 35 hours a week next year. I’ve toyed with the idea of going back to work but, honestly, I love volunteering at school, being there after school and spending the summers with my kids. I’m not sure I could find a job that could allow me to still do all of those things with my kids. I know I’m fortunate to have that option.
I know I'll have plenty to do. We’ve lived in the same house for the last seven years and I plan to sort through every last bin in the storage room and every cabinet in the house and purge and organize. I know I’ll stay busy with other things as well, but staying busy isn’t the issue.
I’ll just miss my kids. The house always seems so quiet without them.
But life is always changing, and I know I’ll somehow get into a new routine that will inevitably change again at some point. So I’m trying to focus on the positive. I’ll be able to work out every day. I’ll get to have lunch with friends I rarely see now. I’ll get to play more golf. The best part? I’ll be able to be fully present when my kids are at home since I’ll have more time to get things done during the day while they're in school.
Parenting is hard. I love watching my kids grow older; it really is fun. And as that happens, you expect to be relieved when you have more time, get more sleep and go to the bathroom in peace. However, what you don’t expect is the little bit of sadness that comes with the overwhelmingly exciting feeling you get when you watch your kids grow up to be little adults.
I remember when my oldest went to kindergarten. It definitely didn't hit me as hard as it is with my youngest. I missed her when she was at school, but I also still had a baby at home. He kept me busy while I also tried to get errands done and exercise. I can’t even imagine how I’ll feel when my kids go off to college or simply are “too cool” to hang out with me on the weekends.
So as this chapter of my life comes to an end, I can’t help but hug my kids a little tighter while they will still let me. After all, change isn’t always bad; it’s simply just a change. We will embrace this next stage and learn together, just as we have each stage we’ve gone through this far.
In the meantime, does anyone have an amazing hobby I should be taking up?
***
Jaime Wyant is an Omaha native, wife to Bret and mother to Marin and Liam. She writes monthly for Momaha.com. Read more from Jaime here.