My kids will be in school next year and I'm already feeling lost about what I'll do without them

I have been very fortunate to stay home with my kids either part-time or full-time during the last nine years. I’ve loved having a kid tag along to run errands, going to empty parks or the zoo during weekdays and hearing my kids play with their friends after school.

All of that is about to change when my youngest heads off to kindergarten next year. I’m feeling sad and, to be honest, a bit lost over what I will do with my time.

Currently, my son attends preschool, which equals about 10 hours a week. This is the time — and it feels like barely enough — where I run errands and exercise. This will turn into 35 hours a week next year. I’ve toyed with the idea of going back to work but, honestly, I love volunteering at school, being there after school and spending the summers with my kids. I’m not sure I could find a job that could allow me to still do all of those things with my kids. I know I’m fortunate to have that option.

I know I'll have plenty to do. We’ve lived in the same house for the last seven years and I plan to sort through every last bin in the storage room and every cabinet in the house and purge and organize. I know I’ll stay busy with other things as well, but staying busy isn’t the issue.

I’ll just miss my kids. The house always seems so quiet without them.